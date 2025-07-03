Obi quits Labour Party, aligns with ADC‑led coalition for 2027

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Obi quits Labour Party, aligns with ADC‑led coalition for 2027

Former Labour Party (LP) presidential flag‑bearer Peter Obi has severed ties with the LP and thrown his weight behind a fresh opposition coalition that will contest the 2027 general elections on the African Democratic Congress (ADC) platform.

In a statement posted to his X account early Thursday, Obi confirmed both his departure and his new political alignment, explaining that the shift followed “deep reflection on Nigeria’s current state and the need for a united front to chart a new path forward.”

- Advertisement -

“Yesterday, the coalition members formally adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the 2027 Nigeria General Elections with Distinguished Senator David Mark serving as the National Chairman and H.E. Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola serving as the National Secretary,” Obi said.

News of Obi’s exit comes only days after LP leaders reportedly issued him a 48‑hour deadline to clarify his stance amid mounting speculation about his political future.

In his statement, Obi stressed that the coalition’s objective is to secure capable and empathetic governance for the country:

“Our commitment is to sacrifice and work together towards the 2027 General Elections, ensuring that Nigeria gets a competent, capable, and compassionate leadership that will prioritise the nation’s future by putting the welfare of Nigerians first,” he declared.

Obi characterised the move as a collective endeavour to tackle Nigeria’s entrenched challenges, noting that systemic change demands broad cooperation:

“This decision was not made lightly. It comes from deep reflection on where we are as a country and what must be done to move forward. No one group can change Nigeria alone. To dismantle the structures that keep our people in poverty and insecurity, we must build bridges, not walls—even when those bridges are uneasy,” Obi stated.

With the ADC now serving as the coalition’s electoral vehicle and key positions filled by political heavyweights, the alliance aims to mount a formidable challenge in 2027.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Trump asks supreme court to reinstate CPSC firings Trump asks supreme court to reinstate CPSC firings
Next Article Trump to host five African leaders for trade-focused summit Trump to host five African leaders for trade-focused summit
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Authoritative Link

Our commitment to accuracy, impartiality, and delivering breaking news as it happens has earned us the trust of a vast audience. Stay ahead with real-time updates on the latest events, trends.
- Advertisement -
Ad image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad
- Advertisement -
Ad image
- Advertisement -
Ad image
- Advertisement -
Ad image
- Advertisement -
Ad image
- Advertisement -
Ad image
- Advertisement -

Need HELP on Medicare

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

News Notes

error: Content is protected !!