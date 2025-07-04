Court fines Senator Natasha ₦5m

The Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the Senate to recall Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan from suspension and imposed a ₦5 million fine on her for contempt, stemming from a satirical social media post directed at Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Justice Binta Nyako delivered the ruling on Friday, July 4, 2025, in the suit involving Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, the Nigerian Senate, Senate President Akpabio, and other parties, following final arguments presented earlier in the week. The case challenged the senator’s suspension over alleged misconduct and bias.

In a prior order on April 4, 2025, the court had prohibited all parties, including Akpoti-Uduaghan and Akpabio, from giving media interviews or posting on social media about the matter until the case was resolved. Justice Obiora Egwuatu, originally assigned to the case, later withdrew due to allegations of bias, prompting Chief Judge John Tsoho to reassign it to Justice Nyako.

Legal Proceedings

The suit, filed by Akpoti-Uduaghan and marked FHC/ABJ/CS/384/2025, named the Clerk of the National Assembly, the Senate, Senate President Akpabio, and Senator Neda Imasuem—Chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Code of Conduct—as defendants.

The senator sought a restraining order to halt an investigation into her conduct that began after a February 20 plenary session and was referred to the committee on February 25.

Despite the pending litigation, the Senate suspended Akpoti-Uduaghan for six months effective March 6, 2025, citing violations of chamber rules.

Justice Egwuatu recused himself following allegations of bias, noting that “justice is rooted in confidence in the court” and should not continue if any party doubts judicial impartiality.

During the hearing before Justice Nyako, Akpoti-Uduaghan’s counsel, Michael Numa, SAN, urged the court to dismiss all preliminary objections and approve the plaintiff’s reliefs. He also argued that the contempt charges against his client were unfounded, as her “satirical apology” did not violate the court’s media restrictions. He counter-accused the defence of contempt.

Counsel for the Clerk of the National Assembly, Charles Yoila, argued the court lacked jurisdiction. Similarly, lawyers for the Senate, including Chikasolu Ojukwu, SAN, and J. Daudu, SAN, defended the Senate’s position and emphasized that Akpoti-Uduaghan had breached the court’s non-disclosure directive.

Kehinde Ogunwumiju, SAN, representing Senate President Akpabio, argued the case was academic and urged the court to either dismiss it or strike out Akpoti-Uduaghan’s controversial post from the record. Counsel for the Senate Committee chair also called for the suit’s dismissal.

Court Ruling

Justice Nyako ruled that Akpoti-Uduaghan’s satirical post violated the court’s order on public commentary regarding the ongoing case.

“The publication (by Natasha Akpoti) falls within the restraint imposed by the Court,” she stated.

“I hereby find that the plaintiff is in contempt,” the judge ruled, though noting it was a civil matter.

Justice Nyako ordered Akpoti-Uduaghan to publish an apology in national newspapers and on her Facebook page within seven days to purge herself of contempt.

“She is also fined N5 million,” the judge added.

On the substance of the case, the court held that the Legislative Privileges (Houses) Act does not mandate a lawmaker to issue a three-month notice before seeking legal redress on rights violations.

The judge clarified:

Lawmakers can sue over alleged breaches of fundamental rights.

The Senate President retains authority to reassign seating during plenary.

However, if a senator does not sit in the designated seat, they may not be “heard” during Senate proceedings.

Justice Nyako further ruled that while the Senate has the authority to suspend a member, the 1999 Constitution and Senate Rules do not permit a suspension period as long as six months.

“A Senator is expected to represent her people,” she added.

“I am of the view that the Senate has the power to amend that rule,” she said, directing that the Senate “can and should recall” Senator Natasha Akpoti.

The court emphasized that lawmakers must attend a minimum of 161 sitting days per year.

Background

The dispute traces back to a heated exchange during a February plenary session, when Akpoti-Uduaghan was directed to change her seat. On February 28, 2025, she publicly accused Senate President Akpabio of inappropriate conduct during a private visit to his residence in December 2023.

Her subsequent suspension has triggered a nationwide debate. While some lawmakers view it as a necessary enforcement of discipline, critics argue the punishment is excessive and threatens legislative independence and dissent.