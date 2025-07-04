Hadi Sirika denies defecting to ADC

Former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has denied reports suggesting he has joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC)—the newly adopted platform for an opposition coalition aiming to challenge President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

Sirika issued his response following remarks made by Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, during an interview on Arise TV, as well as a separate media report referencing Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy.

Taking to his official X (formerly Twitter) account, Sirika firmly rejected the claims and reaffirmed his allegiance to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“I am a founding member of the APC; I gave it its name. I have no plans to leave it. I will always be where President Buhari is. If you must hate him, hate me too. I have no apology.”

He also criticized both Wike and Onanuga, accusing them of failing to verify their claims before making them public.

The controversy comes in the wake of Wednesday’s high-profile unveiling of the ADC in Abuja as the unifying platform for a new opposition alliance. The event drew several prominent political figures from across party lines.

Sirika, however, has made it clear he is not among them.