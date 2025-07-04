Tanzania’s PM Majaliwa steps aside ahead of elections

Tanzanian Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has announced that he will not contest in the country’s upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled for October, effectively ruling out any possibility of his return to the premiership.

Majaliwa, 64, had previously indicated his intention to seek a fourth term in parliament but made a surprising reversal on Wednesday, attributing the decision to divine guidance.

“It is time to allow others to build on what we have started,” he said, offering no further explanation for his withdrawal.

First appointed prime minister in 2015 under former President John Magufuli, Majaliwa was once considered a leading contender to succeed him. He retained his position under President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who is expected to seek re-election as the candidate of the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party.

Majaliwa’s departure follows the recent retirement announcement by Vice President Philip Mpango in May, fueling speculation that President Samia is reshaping her inner circle ahead of a potential second term.

Analysts suggest the prime minister’s exit may be part of broader efforts to maintain regional and religious balance in government. Tanzania is majority Christian, while both Samia and Majaliwa are Muslims.

A former schoolteacher and junior minister under President Jakaya Kikwete, Majaliwa played a key role in ensuring political stability following Magufuli’s unexpected death in 2021. Although stepping back from parliament, he will remain a senior figure within the CCM and is expected to support President Samia’s re-election campaign.

Meanwhile, political tensions continue to simmer between the ruling party and the opposition. The main opposition group, Chadema, has been barred from participating in the elections after it declined to sign a code of ethics and insisted on electoral reforms. Its leader, Tundu Lissu, is currently facing treason charges.

On Thursday, the government refuted allegations that Lissu had been targeted for poisoning while in custody, labeling the reports as false and threatening legal action against those spreading the claims.

While President Samia initially gained praise for softening the harsh policies of her predecessor, rights groups have since accused her administration of reversing course. Several opposition leaders have been arrested, and there have been reports of abductions and extrajudicial killings.

Tanzania is set to hold its general elections later this year, with CCM widely expected to extend its hold on power — a dominance that has remained unbroken since 1977.