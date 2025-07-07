Death toll from Texas flooding rises to 100+, search continues for missing

Flash floods in Texas killed more than 100 people over the Fourth of July holiday weekend and left an unknown number of others still missing, and victims include girls attending a summer camp.

The devastation along the Guadalupe River, outside of San Antonio, has drawn a massive search effort as officials face questions over their preparedness and the speed of their initial actions. Ref: AP update of 5:03 pm U.S CDT, July 7, 2025.