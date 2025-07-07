Gabon oil minister to boost deepwater ties at Angola energy summit

Gabon’s Minister of Oil & Gas, Sosthene Nguema Nguema, has confirmed his participation as a keynote speaker at the upcoming Angola Oil & Gas (AOG) 2025 conference, scheduled to take place in Luanda from September 3–4. His attendance comes as Gabon intensifies efforts to expand its deepwater exploration and production activities, with the aim of unlocking untapped offshore resources. Angola, a recognized leader in deepwater oil production, offers a valuable model for collaboration, making the AOG platform an ideal venue for cross-border dialogue.

With plans to raise output to 220,000 barrels per day (bpd), Gabon is undertaking a revision of its 2019 Hydrocarbons Code. The updated framework introduces enhancements to production sharing contracts (PSCs), fiscal terms, and profit-sharing mechanisms to attract investment into its underexplored offshore basins. According to the Ministry of Oil & Gas, as much as 72% of Gabon’s deepwater acreage remains untouched, and the government is actively courting foreign investment in these blocks.

Several major international companies are already strengthening their positions within Gabon’s oil and gas sector. BW Energy and VAALCO Energy, for instance, recently signed PSCs for the Niosi Marin and Guduma Marin exploration blocks. These agreements cover an eight-year exploration phase, with an option to extend for an additional two years. The partners plan to drill one exploratory well and carry out a 3D seismic survey.

Perenco, another major operator in the region, spudded the Hylia South West well in early 2024. The discovery unveiled extensive oil-bearing columns within the Ntchengue Ocean reservoir. Meanwhile, Chinese oil giant CNOOC began wildcat drilling on Blocks BC-9 and BCD-10 in 2023, as part of efforts to establish a new hydrocarbon province in Gabon’s deepwater acreage.

Angola’s own success story in the deepwater sector serves as a blueprint for Gabon. The country produces over one million bpd of crude oil, largely sourced from offshore fields in Cabinda and the deepwater reserves of the Lower Congo Basin. Notable upcoming developments include the Agogo Integrated West Hub, a flagship ultra-deepwater project led by Azule Energy. Expected to commence operations in the second half of 2025, the project will contribute 120,000 bpd to Angola’s production from Block 15/06.

Further strengthening Angola’s deepwater credentials is the nation’s first non-associated gas project, encompassing the Cameia and Golfinho fields. Led by the New Gas Consortium, the initiative aims to monetize deepwater gas reserves and is targeting first gas production by 2026. In the offshore Kwanza Basin, Angola is also advancing the Kaminho deepwater development, which secured a final investment decision in 2024. The project, projected to begin production in 2028, will yield 70,000 bpd via a floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit.

Gabon is poised to gain considerably from Angola’s deepwater expertise, not only in terms of technical know-how but also in capacity building and market positioning. Minister Nguema’s role at AOG 2025 signifies Gabon’s intention to deepen regional cooperation, promote investment, and foster trade partnerships that can accelerate the development of its oil and gas sector.