Amnesty raises alarm over enforced disappearances in Guinea

Amid growing concerns over human rights violations in Guinea, a prominent organization has reported a troubling pattern of enforced disappearances, particularly targeting journalists, activists, and human rights defenders.

Among the most prominent cases are Oumar Sylla and Mamadou Billo Bah, both members of the now-disbanded Front National de Défense de la Constitution (FNDC), who were abducted a year ago. The FNDC, a civil society coalition advocating for a return to civilian rule, was officially dissolved in 2022.

Oumar Sylla, who served as the group’s national coordinator, had called for protests scheduled for July 11, 2024, condemning, among other issues, the repression of the media. He was abducted two days earlier, on July 9. The authorities have consistently denied holding Sylla or his colleague, and their whereabouts remain unknown.

According to Amnesty International, “victims of abductions have also suffered torture.”

The country’s chief prosecutor did announce an investigation into these disappearances; however, no findings have been made public a year later.

Following the recent abduction of Abdoul Sacko, the Bar Association strongly condemned “the climate of terror that is gradually taking hold and […] the total lack of reaction from the judicial authorities.”

Guinea’s military leadership has faced increasing criticism for its attempts to suppress calls for elections and a transition back to civilian governance.