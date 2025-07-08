Ghana inaugurated new Board of the Ghana Deposit Protection Corporation (GDPC)

In a move aimed at bolstering confidence in Ghana’s financial system, Deputy Minister for Finance Thomas Ampem Nyarko has inaugurated the new Board of the Ghana Deposit Protection Corporation (GDPC), underscoring the government’s dedication to protecting depositors and reinforcing public trust.

During the inauguration ceremony, Mr. Nyarko underscored the GDPC’s crucial responsibility in “protecting small depositors and enhancing the stability of the financial system.” He further emphasized that the Corporation plays a key role in shielding the public from the fallout of potential bank failures, which could otherwise undermine economic stability and erode confidence in the sector.

The newly appointed Board is chaired by Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama, Governor of the Bank of Ghana. Other members include Mr. Galahad Alex Andoh, Chief Executive Officer of the GDPC; Mr. Prosper Ayinbilla Awuni, representing the Ministry of Finance; Mr. Benjamin Amenumey; and Mr. Paul Kwasi Agyemang.

Speaking on behalf of the Board, Dr. Asiama expressed gratitude to “His Excellency the President, John Dramani Mahama, and the Minister for Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson,” for the confidence placed in their leadership. He assured stakeholders of the Board’s unwavering commitment to “effective governance and strategic oversight.”

“The Board will prioritize transparency, good governance, and the adoption of modern tools to advance the Corporation’s operations,” Dr. Asiama stated.

He also revealed plans to adopt Artificial Intelligence (AI) and incorporate Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles into the GDPC’s operational framework. “These strategies are aimed at not just improving operational efficiency but also ensuring that the Corporation remains responsive to evolving financial challenges and societal expectations,” he added.