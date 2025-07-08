Dorsey unveils offline messaging app ‘Bitchat’

Jack Dorsey, co-founder and former CEO of Twitter, has introduced a groundbreaking messaging app called Bitchat, which functions entirely on Bluetooth mesh networks. This experimental platform allows users to communicate without relying on internet access, servers, SIM cards, phone numbers, or email addresses.

This latest innovation underscores Dorsey’s ongoing commitment to promoting decentralized, censorship-resistant, and privacy-focused technologies. His involvement with similar initiatives—such as Damus and Bluesky—highlights his vision for a more open and resilient digital communication landscape.

Bitchat is currently available in beta via Apple’s TestFlight, giving early users a chance to explore its features and provide feedback before the app’s full release.