U.S. renews security probe into GenScript’s China links

The U.S. House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party has reignited scrutiny of GenScript Biotechnology (1548.HK) over its connections to China, particularly in relation to its collaborations with U.S.-based companies. On Tuesday, July 8, 2025, the committee sent a formal letter to the heads of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, requesting updated intelligence on the company’s operations and potential security risks.

In the letter, reviewed by Reuters, Committee Chair John Moolenaar and Ranking Member Raja Krishnamoorthi asked for the latest intelligence and law enforcement updates regarding GenScript and its affiliates—Bestzyme, Legend (LEGN.O), and ProBio.

Last year, the same committee had requested a similar briefing on whether the Chinese Communist Party exerted influence over GenScript’s operations and its possible role in boosting China’s biotechnology capabilities. News of that initial inquiry, during the Biden administration in June 2023, triggered a sharp decline in GenScript’s stock, with shares dropping by as much as 25% on the Hong Kong exchange.

In recent years, U.S. lawmakers have increasingly expressed concern about Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) that operate within China. These entities, which provide drug development and manufacturing services to the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors, are seen as potential risks for intellectual property theft and as vehicles for advancing China’s strategic technological ambitions. Lawmakers have been urging U.S. companies to reduce their reliance on such firms.

“Since our initial letter, GenScript has undertaken significant new investments,” the lawmakers wrote in Tuesday’s letter to FBI Director Kash Patel and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. “Given this and other recent developments, we would benefit from renewing our conversation regarding relevant national security concerns.”

GenScript, founded in New Jersey in 2002 and maintaining U.S.-based facilities, also operates in Nanjing, China. It offers custom gene synthesis and other biotechnological services, including to U.S. government entities. The letter further stated that GenScript poses “potential risks to the intellectual property of U.S. firms,” implying possible theft of proprietary information.

The company has not yet issued a response to the latest concerns. However, a spokesperson for GenScript previously told Reuters that it does “not take direction from any government.”

Requests for comment from both Patel and Gabbard’s offices went unanswered at the time of reporting.

GenScript currently employs over 5,500 people and serves more than 200,000 customers across more than 100 countries and regions.