Ghana defence minister inaugurates new DIHOC board

In a significant step toward enhancing Ghana’s defense production and industrial growth, Minister for Defence, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, has formally inaugurated a new Governing Board for the Defence Industries Holding Company Limited (DIHOC). This development marks a renewed push to transform Ghana into a regional hub for defense manufacturing and innovation.

The inauguration took place following the 44th Changing of the Guard ceremony at Jubilee House and was preceded by a strategic meeting with President John Dramani Mahama focused on the country’s ongoing efforts to combat illegal mining.

In a statement posted on his official Facebook page, Dr. Omane Boamah described the formation of the new Board as a “milestone moment” and a key turning point for both national defense and economic development.

“Our vision for DIHOC is clear: to make Ghana a hub for defense manufacturing, innovation, and strategic partnerships. We will achieve this through the establishment of a Defence Industrial Complex (DIC), which will create decent and well-paying jobs and boost our economy,” he affirmed.

Dr. Boamah further explained that the initiative is in alignment with the government’s broader objective of creating a 24-hour economy—an approach aimed at increasing productivity, expanding employment opportunities, and fostering continuous economic activity across sectors.

The newly appointed Governing Board is chaired by Hon. Ernest Brogya Genfi and includes the following members:

Emmanuel A. Kartey, Chief Director, Ministry of Defence

Lt. Gen. William Agyapong, Chief of Defence Staff

Brig. Gen. Kwaku Dankwa Hagan

Brig. Gen. Charles Gbekle (Esq.)

Kojo Gyeke Darko

Vida Addae

Emmanuel Drah (MP)

Col. John Asabre (Rtd)

Pledging the full backing of the government, Dr. Boamah expressed confidence in the Board’s ability to drive DIHOC’s strategic goals, emphasizing its potential to make meaningful contributions to Ghana’s national security, industrial transformation, and job creation agenda.