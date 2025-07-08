U.S. green card renewal delays surge

U.S. green cardholders are now facing unprecedented delays when renewing or replacing their permanent resident cards. New data from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) reveals that processing times for Form I-90—used to renew or replace 10-year green cards—have spiked by nearly 1,000% within just a few months.

What Is Form I-90 and Who Must File It?

Form I-90 is the application required for:

Renewing an expiring 10-year green card

Replacing a lost, stolen, or damaged green card

Updating personal information on an existing card

Green card holders are legally obligated to renew their cards every 10 years. In the past, the process was relatively swift; however, that is no longer the case.

I-90 Processing Time: Then vs. Now

Time Period Median Processing Time Oct–Dec 2024 0.8 months Jan–Mar 2025 8.3 months

This represents a 938% increase in just one quarter.

USCIS currently reports that:

80% of initial issuance or replacement requests now take up to 21.5 months

of initial issuance or replacement requests now take 80% of standard 10-year renewals are processed within 12.5 months

2025 Green Card Renewal Update: Key Figures

Processing Time Spike:

From January to March 2025, median I-90 processing time hit 8.3 months, compared to 0.8 months in late 2024. Backlog Surge:

Pending applications grew from 265,000 in late 2024 to over 356,000 by March 2025. Increased Volume:

USCIS received 285,000 I-90 applications in Q1 2025, up from 189,000 in the prior quarter. Completion Benchmarks:

Most initial or replacement I-90 cases now take up to 21.5 months; renewals, up to 12.5 months. Historical Trends: 2021: 5.2 months

2022: 1.2 months

2023: 9.1 months

2024 average: 1.1 months

2025 Q2: 8.3 months

Why the Delays?

Several contributing factors are placing immense pressure on the immigration system:

U.S. immigration courts face a backlog of over 3.7 million cases

USCIS saw a sharp increase in I-90 filings— up 50% quarter over quarter

quarter over quarter The number of pending green card applications has surged past 356,000

In summary, high demand and limited processing capacity have led to significant delays, and there is no immediate fix in sight.

Temporary Relief: 36-Month Green Card Extension

To address the growing bottleneck, USCIS introduced a 36-month automatic extension of green card validity for individuals who file Form I-90.

This policy, implemented in September 2024, means your I-90 receipt notice now serves as valid proof of lawful status and work authorization while your application is pending. This change aims to minimize disruptions in employment and international travel.

What Green Card Holders Should Do Now

✅ Apply early – You can file Form I-90 up to 6 months before your card expires

✅ Save your receipt notice – It now serves as proof of legal status for three years

✅ Avoid travel or employment changes without proper documentation

✅ Track your case via USCIS online tools

✅ Seek legal advice if your case is urgent or unusual

Bigger Picture: A Strained System Under Pressure

While these I-90 delays are not directly tied to new policies, they reflect the broader stress on the U.S. immigration system. The renewed focus on enforcement under President Trump’s administration—marked by promises of mass deportations—has further heightened anxiety among immigrants.

“Your expired green card and a receipt notice might be the only things standing between you and major life disruptions.”

Finally

With I-90 processing times now stretching beyond eight months, lawful permanent residents must plan carefully. Don’t wait until your green card expires. File early, stay informed, and safeguard all USCIS correspondence. In the current climate, even a small administrative delay could have outsized consequences.