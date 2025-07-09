Canada extends Post-Graduation Work Permit

International students in Canada have received temporary relief following a recent update from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC). On July 4, 2025, IRCC announced a grace period that delays the implementation of new restrictions to the Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP) program, allowing many study programs initially set to lose eligibility to remain valid until early 2026.

What This Means for International Students

Students who applied for a study permit between June 25 and July 4, 2025, will still qualify for a PGWP—even if enrolled in a program previously slated for removal. This adjustment brings the number of PGWP-eligible programs up from 920 to 1,107, significantly expanding work opportunities for recent graduates.

Who’s Impacted?

The update mainly benefits students in non-degree college programs, such as diplomas and certificates.

The changes do not affect students graduating from:

College bachelor’s degrees

University bachelor’s, master’s, or PhD programs

These groups remain exempt from the new field-of-study restrictions and maintain full PGWP eligibility.

Understanding the Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP)

The PGWP is an open work permit available to international graduates of Canadian designated learning institutions (DLIs). It allows recipients to work for any employer, in any sector, for up to three years, depending on the length of their study program.

The PGWP often serves as a crucial stepping stone toward Canadian permanent residency through programs like Express Entry.

Summary of June 2025 PGWP Program Changes

Before the grace period was announced, IRCC implemented the following changes on June 25, 2025:

Added: 119 new Classification of Instructional Programs (CIP) codes, including new disciplines under Education.

119 new codes, including new disciplines under Education. Removed: 178 CIP codes, including all transport-related fields.

These updates were based on program content—not just names—and primarily impacted non-degree international students who applied for study permits on or after November 1, 2024.

Grandfathering Clause Still in Effect

Students who applied before June 25, 2025, remain protected under the original rules. They can still obtain a PGWP if their program was eligible at the time of their study permit or PGWP application, even if that program has since been removed from the eligibility list.

PGWP Eligibility Overview

To qualify for a Post-Graduation Work Permit, international students must:

Complete a program at a Designated Learning Institution (DLI) lasting at least 8 months (or 900 hours in Quebec)

lasting (or 900 hours in Quebec) Maintain full-time status during their studies (part-time is only permitted in the final semester)

during their studies (part-time is only permitted in the final semester) Apply for the PGWP within 180 days of receiving confirmation of program completion

of receiving confirmation of program completion Hold a valid study permit at some point during those 180 days

at some point during those 180 days Meet applicable language requirements

Why This Update Matters

This grace period gives international students and educational institutions additional time to adapt to the new PGWP rules. It ensures that students who were caught in the policy transition are not unfairly penalized, while also providing colleges more time to align their programs with upcoming changes.

“It buys time, opens up work options, and keeps your post-graduation plans on track, for now.”

If you’re currently enrolled in or planning to apply for a non-degree program in Canada, this update offers a crucial window of opportunity. However, the reprieve is temporary, and the enforcement of the new rules is expected in early 2026.

Stay informed. Stay eligible. Stay prepared.