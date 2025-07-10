Trump African trade summit targets critical minerals

In a strategic diplomatic engagement, U.S. President Donald Trump welcomed five West African heads of state to the White House on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, for a summit focused on enhancing trade relations and countering the growing economic influence of China and Russia in the region. The meeting sought to deepen commercial ties with the resource-rich countries of Senegal, Liberia, Guinea-Bissau, Mauritania, and Gabon amid Washington’s broader shift from aid-based to trade-driven partnerships with Africa.

“We’re working tirelessly to forge new economic opportunities involving both the United States and many African nations,” Trump said at the start of the summit.

“There’s great economic potential in Africa, like few other places, in many ways.”

Trump lauded Africa’s vast untapped wealth, describing it as home to “vibrant places, very valuable lands, great minerals, great oil deposits.” His comments were met with public approval from the visiting leaders, who echoed strong support for his administration. When asked by an African journalist whether Trump should be considered for a Nobel Peace Prize, each leader responded affirmatively.

The summit, which took place over lunch in the White House State Dining Room, emphasized securing access to key minerals vital to U.S. industries—particularly manganese, cobalt, lithium, iron ore, and gold. These materials are essential to technologies ranging from stainless steel to electric vehicle batteries.

However, the high-level talks unfolded against a backdrop of major policy changes. Earlier this month, the Trump administration shuttered the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), replacing the longstanding aid model with a renewed focus on trade and investment. Officials argue the new strategy promotes economic self-sufficiency, but critics warn of its potentially dire humanitarian impact. A Lancet study estimates that global aid cuts could lead to more than 14 million additional deaths by 2030—West Africa among the most affected regions.

In remarks during the meeting, Liberian President Joseph Boakai highlighted Liberia’s historic ties with the U.S., while affirming alignment with Trump’s economic vision.

“Liberia is a long-time friend of the United States, and we believe in your policy of making America great again,” Boakai said.

“And we also go a long way with you in your diplomacy that has to do with economic development and commercial friendship.”

The summit also had strong geopolitical undercurrents. China has significantly increased its economic footprint in the region, including sourcing 22% of its manganese imports from Gabon. Meanwhile, Russia has extended support to the Alliance of Sahel States, a bloc of military-led governments in West Africa, raising security concerns among Western powers.

Beyond economics, discussions were expected to address transnational issues such as terrorism, illegal immigration, and narcotics trafficking. Guinea-Bissau, a known transit hub for cocaine shipments from Latin America to Europe, continues to battle organized crime networks despite international support. Political instability in the broader Sahel region, marked by frequent insurgent attacks and coups, has also drawn growing concern.

Between 2012 and 2022, the number of Black immigrants from Africa in the United States grew by nearly 25%, reaching over 4.3 million. West African nations account for a significant share of that increase. Meanwhile, reports surfaced in June that Gabon, Liberia, Mauritania, and Senegal were among 36 countries being reviewed for possible inclusion in a future U.S. travel ban—a move that could strain diplomatic relations if enforced.

Despite this, the leaders were overwhelmingly positive in their remarks, praising Trump for his role in several international peace initiatives, including a U.S.-brokered agreement between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda, and efforts to ease tensions between Iran and Israel.

“As you’ve seen, you can only do business when there is peace and security and you build peace everywhere in the world,” Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye noted during the meeting.

As Washington seeks to recalibrate its engagement with Africa, Wednesday’s summit underscores a strategic pivot toward leveraging economic diplomacy to maintain global influence—while balancing security, migration, and geopolitical competition.