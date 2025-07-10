U.S. imposes stricter visa rules on Nigeria and Ghana

In a significant policy update, the United States has revised its visa reciprocity terms for Nigeria and Ghana, restricting tourist, business, and academic travelers from both countries to single-entry visas valid for just three months. The new directive, issued by the U.S. Embassy in Nigeria on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, took immediate effect and applies to non-immigrant and non-diplomatic visa applicants.

While announcing the policy change, the embassy emphasized that the U.S. remains committed to strengthening its relationship with Nigeria and views the bilateral partnership as a priority.

“We wish to underscore that, as is standard globally, visa reciprocity is a continuous process and is subject to review and change at any time, such as increasing or decreasing permitted entries and duration of validity,” the embassy stated.

On Wednesday, July 9, 2025, Business Insider Africa confirmed that Ghana will also be subject to the new restrictions. Like Nigeria, Ghanaian travelers will now be issued only single-entry visas, with a validity period of three months.

The policy will not affect existing visas issued before July 8, 2025, which will retain their original terms and expiration dates.

This latest move aligns with U.S. President Donald Trump’s broader immigration agenda. During his 2024 campaign, Trump pledged to reduce immigration and tighten visa regulations. The visa update follows a travel ban announced by the administration on June 5, affecting 12 countries, including Chad, the Republic of Congo, Eritrea, Libya, Somalia, and Sudan.

Just one week later, an internal State Department cable reportedly listed another 36 nations, including Nigeria and Ghana, as potential candidates for future travel bans. The cable cited unresolved concerns over alleged terrorist affiliations, anti-Semitic rhetoric, and anti-American activity, giving affected countries a 60-day window to address the issues.

The U.S. has signaled that visa policy remains dynamic and closely tied to national security concerns and diplomatic reciprocity—sending a clear message that further adjustments could follow.