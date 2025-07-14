Canada: Quebec suspends family sponsorship applications

Quebec has announced a temporary halt on new family reunification sponsorship applications for spouses, common-law partners, and adult dependent children, with the freeze set to remain in effect until June 25, 2026. This move comes after the province reached its newly established quota under the Family Reunification Program.

In a formal statement, the Ministry of Immigration, Francisation and Integration (MIFI) confirmed that no further applications will be accepted in specific sponsorship categories until the next intake cycle begins.

Cap Reached

As of July 9, 2025, MIFI reported it had hit its maximum intake limit of 13,000 applications. Of this total, 10,400 spots were designated for spouses, common-law and conjugal partners, and adult children, while 2,600 were reserved for parents, grandparents, and other qualifying relatives.

Applications were processed on a first-come, first-served basis. Those who now attempt to apply in these restricted categories will be unable to proceed until the program reopens on June 25, 2026. According to MIFI, any submissions received after the cut-off date will be returned unprocessed.

This suspension affects individuals residing in or planning to move to Quebec who had hoped to sponsor eligible family members under the current intake.

Exemptions to the Freeze

Despite the suspension, Quebec has outlined several exemptions to ensure that vulnerable family members can still be sponsored. The following groups remain eligible:

Unmarried dependent children under the age of 18

Children being adopted

Orphaned minors (siblings, nieces, nephews, or grandchildren of the sponsor)

Dependent adult children with disabilities

Dependents added to an already submitted sponsorship application

These exemptions are intended to prioritize humanitarian considerations and family protection, even as broader limitations are enforced.

Rationale Behind the Suspension

According to Travel Biz, MIFI stated that the suspension aims not only to regulate application volumes but also to address growing housing challenges across the province. Quebec’s decision is aligned with its capacity to integrate newcomers—particularly in relation to housing shortages and pressure on public services.

Major urban centers like Montreal have faced significant housing strain, with rising rents and limited availability prompting concern from both residents and policymakers.

Prospective sponsors who do not fall within the exempted categories must now wait until mid-2026 to submit new applications. Those who applied before the July 9 deadline or are exempt may continue with their immigration process as planned.

Authorities advise applicants to follow MIFI updates closely, consult licensed immigration professionals, and begin preparing their documentation in anticipation of the 2026 intake reopening.