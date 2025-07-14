New Zealand unveils plan to double international student market

In a strategic move aimed at revitalizing its education sector and stimulating economic growth, the New Zealand government has announced a comprehensive plan to double the value of its international education market to NZ$7.2 billion (US$4.32 billion) by 2034. The initiative, revealed on Sunday, sharply contrasts with the increasingly restrictive immigration policies being implemented in the United States and Australia.

Education Minister Erica Stanford described the proposal as a “supercharged” growth agenda focused on one of the nation’s most valuable service exports. Currently valued at NZ$3.6 billion, the international education sector has been steadily recovering since 2023, following the significant disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In the short term, Education New Zealand will focus its promotional efforts on markets with the highest potential for growth,” Stanford added.

As part of the strategy, the government intends to raise the number of international students from 83,700 in 2024 to 105,000 by 2027 and ultimately to 119,000 by 2034. Achieving these targets will involve regulatory reforms designed to make New Zealand a more attractive destination for global learners.

Key among the changes is the decision to increase the weekly work limit for eligible international students from 20 to 25 hours. In addition, students participating in approved exchange and study-abroad programs will now qualify for expanded work rights and post-study extensions that were previously unavailable to them.

This reform package is part of a larger campaign to position New Zealand as a preferred global hub for higher education. As other major education markets tighten access, New Zealand is actively differentiating itself by welcoming foreign students as contributors to national growth rather than burdens.

In contrast, the United States has taken a more restrictive approach under President Donald Trump’s administration. Efforts to limit student visa access—particularly for Chinese students—have escalated, including a highly contentious move to strip Harvard University of its ability to enroll international students. Though blocked by a federal judge, the policy has created a chilling effect, resulting in declining applications at several top institutions.

Meanwhile, Australia has imposed a cap of 270,000 new international student enrollments for 2025. The move, intended to ease strain on the housing market amid soaring rental prices, reflects a broader policy shift that prioritizes immigration control over educational expansion.

New Zealand’s approach, by contrast, underscores its intent to treat international students as economic partners. Education New Zealand, the government’s global education marketing agency, will now concentrate its efforts on regions with strong growth potential. Though specific countries were not named, officials have indicated interest in emerging markets across Southeast Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, and Latin America—regions where the appetite for global education is expanding.

The renewed focus on international education forms a core element of New Zealand’s broader economic strategy. Facing economic headwinds such as sluggish GDP growth and rising cost of living, the government has also introduced new visa categories aimed at attracting digital nomads and foreign investors. These measures are intended to channel innovation and capital into the economy while reinforcing New Zealand’s global competitiveness.

By expanding educational opportunities and easing immigration barriers, New Zealand is charting a course that views international engagement not as a liability, but as a powerful lever for long-term national prosperity.