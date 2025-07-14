South Africa: Ramaphosa suspends police minister

Amid escalating allegations of political interference in South Africa’s law enforcement system, President Cyril Ramaphosa has suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu. The move follows damning accusations by General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, a senior police official, who claimed that Mchunu and Deputy Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya obstructed critical investigations and collaborated with criminal syndicates.

President Ramaphosa made the suspension public, emphasizing the need for transparency and accountability in the ongoing inquiry. “In order for the Commission to execute its functions effectively, I have decided to put the Minister of Police Mr Senzo Mchunu on a leave of absence with immediate effect. The Minister has undertaken to give his full cooperation to the Commission to enable it to work properly,” the President stated.

To ensure continuity, Professor Firoz Cachalia has been appointed as Acting Minister of Police. General Mkhwanazi further alleged that Mchunu and Sibiya were responsible for dismantling a key anti-crime unit tasked with investigating a series of politically linked assassinations, reportedly tied to organized criminal groups.

In detailing the inquiry’s mandate, Ramaphosa noted: “The Commission will investigate the role of current or former senior officials in certain institutions who may have aided or abetted the alleged criminal activity; or failed to act on credible intelligence or internal warnings; or benefited financially or politically from a syndicate’s operations.”

However, opposition parties have expressed dissatisfaction with the President’s decision. Critics argue that placing Mchunu on leave is insufficient, calling instead for his immediate dismissal to demonstrate a stronger commitment to justice and institutional integrity.