Liberia secures IMF, U.S. backing for economic and climate agenda

Liberia’s Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan, has secured strong commitments from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and major U.S. institutions to support the Boakai administration’s development objectives. The diplomatic engagements, held in Washington, D.C., were part of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai’s official mission to deepen international partnerships, attract investment, and mobilize climate-related funding.

During a high-level meeting on July 10 at IMF Headquarters, Deputy Managing Director Bo Li commended Liberia’s economic strides under the IMF’s Extended Credit Facility (ECF). He acknowledged the country’s improved fiscal discipline, enhanced governance frameworks, and reform momentum across public financial management and private-sector development.

“The IMF is very impressed by the progress Liberia is making under the ECF program,” said Mr. Li. “We have observed remarkable efforts in fiscal management, governance, and creating an enabling environment for private sector-led growth. Please convey our commendation to President Boakai for his exemplary leadership and commitment to inclusive development.”

Mr. Li also announced that the IMF Board is finalizing its reports on Liberia’s Second ECF Review and Article IV consultations. He noted these outcomes will determine the country’s eligibility for the IMF’s Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF), a financing mechanism designed to support climate resilience and sustainable infrastructure.

“We are planning to deploy a Climate Public Investment Management Assessment (c-PIMA) mission to Liberia later this month,” Li said. “The findings will identify critical climate interventions and inform the level of support Liberia will receive under the RSF.”

He added that Liberia’s likely qualification for RSF by 2026 would pave the way for a donor roundtable involving development finance institutions to boost resources for the government’s ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID).

Responding on behalf of President Boakai and the Liberian people, Minister Ngafuan expressed appreciation for the IMF’s continued partnership.

“We are deeply grateful to the IMF for its steadfast support during Liberia’s most challenging periods,” he said. “Your partnership has enabled us to lay a strong foundation for economic recovery and transformation.”

He emphasized that RSF access would provide critical fiscal space for investments in agriculture, road infrastructure, and climate-smart initiatives.

“The Resilience and Sustainability Facility will provide us with the fiscal space to invest in sectors critical to growth and climate adaptation. We assure the Fund of our unwavering commitment to fiscal discipline, transparency, and reform.”

Ngafuan also highlighted Liberia’s recent election to a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for 2026–2027, calling it a boost to the country’s global engagement and economic diplomacy. He further noted:

“President Boakai’s recent visit to the White House at the invitation of President Donald Trump underscores the deepening U.S.-Liberia partnership. We intend to leverage this relationship to attract trade and investment into Liberia.”

As part of the mission, Ngafuan and Deputy Finance Minister for Economic Management, Dehpue Zuo, visited the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) on July 9. There, they met with Alicia Robinson-Morgan, Managing Director for Compact Operations, to discuss progress and opportunities under Liberia’s second MCC compact.

Ngafuan thanked the MCC for its role in revitalizing Liberia’s energy sector through the rehabilitation of the Mount Coffee Hydropower Plant.

“Liberians were proud to be selected in December 2024 for eligibility for a second MCC compact,” he said. “We are eager to accelerate progress in energy access, road infrastructure, and other areas that can unlock inclusive economic growth.”

In response, Acting MCC Chief Executive Dr. Sohan Dasgupta praised Liberia’s reforms and reaffirmed the historic U.S.-Liberia relationship.

“Liberia’s development plan under the ARREST Agenda shows real vision,” Dr. Dasgupta said. “We value our partnership and are hopeful that the compelling points you’ve raised will be helpful as discussions continue at the State Department.”

He clarified that the MCC’s compact operations remain under review by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio but assured there has been no cancellation.

On July 8, Minister Ngafuan, alongside Ambassador Alhassan Conteh and Deputy Minister Zuo, met with Mr. Mateo Goldman, Senior Vice President of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC). Goldman reiterated the DFC’s commitment to expanding private-sector investments in key sectors, including energy, agriculture, and finance.

“We are committed to supporting inclusive and sustainable private-sector growth in Liberia,” Mr. Goldman said. “We see real potential in the reforms being undertaken and are excited about deepening our engagement.”

The Finance Minister also met with Mr. Dave Donaldson, Special Assistant to President Trump’s Spiritual Advisor Paula White, at the White House Faith Office on July 10. The discussions focused on restoring support to Liberia’s health and education sectors following recent reductions in USAID funding.

“We’re working to mobilize U.S. institutions and faith-based partners to help Liberia sustain the progress it has made in health and education,” Mr. Donaldson assured.

Ngafuan welcomed the collaboration, stating that both sectors are top priorities under the AAID and that partnerships with religious institutions play a vital role in reaching underserved communities.

Minister Ngafuan’s engagements reflect a strategic push by the Boakai administration to reinforce Liberia’s global partnerships, secure development financing, and support sustainable growth.