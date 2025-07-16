Atiku Abubakar Dumps PDP for the Third Time in Pursuit of Presidency

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has officially dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), marking yet another end of his long-standing but fluctuating relationship with the party he helped establish.

In a resignation letter dated July 14, 2025, and addressed to the PDP Chairman of Jada 1 Ward, Jada Local Government Area of Adamawa State, Atiku expressed his deep appreciation for the opportunities the party offered him—serving as Vice President for two terms and contesting the presidency twice.

Describing the decision as painful, Atiku said he could no longer remain in the party due to its current direction, which, according to him, strays from the founding ideals they once shared. He cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for his exit.

The letter was shared online by media personality Dele Momodu and has since sparked widespread reactions.

Following his departure, Atiku has joined forces with other prominent Nigerian politicians under a new political coalition backed by the African Democratic Congress (ADC). The coalition is positioning itself as a credible alternative ahead of the 2027 general elections.

This is not the first time the former Vice President has parted ways with the party in pursuit of his presidential ambition.

His first major break from the PDP came after completing his tenure as Vice President in 2007. Atiku, sidelined in favour of the late President Umar Musa Yar’Adua, left the party to contest the presidency under the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN). He finished third in that race, behind Muhammadu Buhari and Yar’Adua who was declared as the winner.

He returned to the PDP ahead of the 2011 elections to seek the party’s presidential ticket but lost to then-President Goodluck Jonathan, who later won the general election.

In another twist, Atiku once again left the PDP, this time aligning with political heavyweights like Bukola Saraki and Rotimi Amaechi to form the coalition that became the All Progressives Congress (APC). Despite his efforts, he lost the APC presidential ticket to Muhammadu Buhari but supported the party’s successful campaign against the incumbent President Jonathan in 2015.

Never giving up, Atiku returned to the PDP in 2017 and won the party’s presidential ticket for the 2019 elections, but was defeated by President Buhari.

He emerged as the PDP’s candidate once more for the 2023 general election, where he came second to President Bola Tinubu. The crisis within the PDP following the fallout from the 2022 primaries—particularly his rift with Nyesom Wike, now Minister of the FCT—further deepened tensions in the party and contributed to his latest exit.

This marks the third time Atiku has left the PDP, reaffirming his relentless drive for Nigeria’s top office, now as part of a new coalition under the African Democratic Congress (ADC), ahead of the 2027 elections.