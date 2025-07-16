151 Senior Police Officers Across Nigeria Under Disciplinary Review for Misconduct

The Nigeria Police Force has begun disciplinary hearings for 151 senior officers over various allegations of misconduct and ethical violations. This move is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen accountability and professionalism within the force.

According to Force Public Relations Officer in a statement issued on Wednesday, 16th July , ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the review began on Monday, July 14, and is scheduled to run until Friday, July 25, 2025, at the IGP Smart Conference Hall, Force Headquarters in Abuja.

The officers involved, drawn from different commands and units across the country, are facing the Force Disciplinary Committee (FDC) for infractions ranging from professional misconduct to breaches of internal regulations. The FDC handles disciplinary matters involving officers from the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) and above.

Adejobi explained that the committee’s responsibility is to examine complaints, assess evidence, and recommend appropriate sanctions in line with police laws and internal procedures. He stressed that the disciplinary process is meant to be thorough and transparent, with final decisions forwarded to the Police Service Commission.

According to the statement, Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to upholding discipline and ethical standards in the force, stating that any form of misconduct will not be tolerated.

The police leadership emphasized that this internal review process is crucial to maintaining public trust and building a responsible and law-abiding police institution.