Egypt relaunches commodity exchange to stabilize food imports

Egypt is set to relaunch a restructured national commodity exchange aimed at regulating the import and export of key agricultural products in an effort to ensure stable supply chains and curb price volatility, the presidency announced on Tuesday, July 15, 2025.

The exchange—now majority-owned by the military-affiliated Future of Egypt for Sustainable Development—is expected to serve as a stabilizing mechanism for domestic markets. According to a presidential statement, it will help balance the interests of producers and consumers while enhancing market efficiency.

This announcement followed a high-level meeting involving President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, key cabinet ministers, and representatives from Future of Egypt.

Authorities have already begun registering private exporters and importers, and a draft law to regulate the exchange’s operations is currently under development. However, two traders told Reuters they had yet to be contacted for registration.

While the presidency did not specify which products will be traded on the exchange, an earlier statement in March indicated it would cover a wide range of goods including grains, processed foods, animal feed, fertilizers, pesticides, and veterinary drugs.

Wheat Imports Decline Sharply

The move comes against the backdrop of a significant drop in Egypt’s wheat imports, following changes to the country’s procurement structure. Data reviewed by Reuters shows that total wheat imports fell over 27% in the first half of 2025 to around 5.2 million metric tons. The government’s share of those imports declined even more sharply—down over 57% to just 1.5 million tons.

As one of the world’s largest wheat importers, Egypt relies heavily on international suppliers to support both its subsidized bread program and private sector milling operations.

In response to rising concerns over supply security, the presidency said the government had finalized agreements to import 3.4 million tons of wheat, 192,000 tons of crude vegetable oils, 4,000 tons of frozen poultry, and 6,000 tons of frozen meat. However, it did not disclose the expected delivery dates or procurement timelines.

Transition to Military-Led Procurement

In late 2024, Future of Egypt assumed responsibility for commodity procurement from the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), marking a broader shift toward military-led economic management. However, the transition has not been without challenges.

Earlier this year, traders told Reuters that the agency lacked basic procurement infrastructure and initially relied heavily on intermediaries, though it occasionally dealt directly with international suppliers. In its defense, Future of Egypt stated it is working to build deferred purchasing positions to maintain a consistent flow of essential goods.

As of June, Prime Minister Madbouly reported that Egypt holds strategic reserves of wheat and other staple commodities sufficient to last over six months.

The Ministry of Supply did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding the exchange or procurement issues.