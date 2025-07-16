Nigeria launches digital CERPAC portal

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has introduced a fully digital platform for processing the Combined Expatriate Residence Permit and Aliens Card (CERPAC), marking a major step in the federal government’s ongoing immigration system modernization.

According to a statement issued by the NIS Public Relations Officer, ACI Akinlabi, the newly launched portal—https://cerpac.immigration.gov.ng—enables applicants to complete and submit CERPAC applications entirely online.

The initiative aims to enhance transparency, improve service delivery, and streamline the experience for individuals and organizations handling expatriate-related documentation.

Transition Deadline Set for August 1

The NIS emphasized that beginning August 1, 2025, all CERPAC applications must be submitted online, as physical application forms will no longer be accepted.

Applicants who have already paid for but not submitted their physical applications must do so by July 31, 2025 , or risk forfeiting both their application status and associated payments.

, or risk forfeiting both their application status and associated payments. Employers and individuals responsible for expatriate compliance are also urged to complete all outstanding submissions before the deadline to avoid disruptions.

The Service reiterated:

“Responsibility for expatriates to complete all pending submissions within the stipulated timeframe to avoid any inconvenience. Consequently, any CERPAC form not submitted after the deadline will be rendered void and invalid.”

For questions or further clarification, applicants are advised to contact the Public Relations Officer’s office directly.

Understanding CERPAC

CERPAC is an essential document issued by the NIS, allowing foreign nationals the legal right to reside, work, or conduct business in Nigeria. It combines both a residence permit and identification card, typically valid for one year and subject to renewal.

Broader Immigration Reforms in Progress

This digital upgrade aligns with a wider reform agenda under the current administration. Among the latest measures:

Beginning September 1, 2025 , foreign nationals who overstay their visas will incur a $15 daily fine for each day spent in Nigeria beyond their approved stay.

, foreign nationals who overstay their visas will incur a for each day spent in Nigeria beyond their approved stay. A three-month amnesty period was announced from May 1 to August 1, 2025 , allowing foreigners with expired visas to leave the country voluntarily without penalty .

was announced from , allowing foreigners with expired visas to . The digital transformation also includes the rollout of an e-Visa system and automated landing and exit cards, both effective since May 1, 2025.

These reforms are intended to modernize Nigeria’s immigration framework, enhance compliance, and support national security and economic development through efficient immigration practices.