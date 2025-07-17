Ortom: I opposed PDP in 2023 over betrayal of equity and justice

Former Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has disclosed that his decision to oppose the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the 2023 general elections was motivated by the party’s alleged abandonment of core democratic values such as equity, fairness, and justice.

Speaking in an interview with Arise TV on Thursday, Ortom clarified that although he remains a member of the PDP, he could not, in good conscience, support its presidential flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar, citing what he described as internal betrayal and a failure to honour collective agreements.

“I went against the PDP in the last election simply because I believed the party would stand for equity, fairness, and justice — principles they unfortunately did not uphold,” Ortom stated.

Ignored Consensus on Wike’s Nomination

The former governor recounted his involvement in a 20-member committee formed to recommend a suitable vice-presidential candidate for Atiku. According to him, 16 out of the 20 members, including himself, voted in favour of Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, but their recommendation was ultimately disregarded.

“Somehow, the candidate and those in leadership positions within the party decided to work against him,” Ortom said.

He described the move as emblematic of the disregard for internal democracy and consultation, which further deepened divisions within the PDP ahead of the polls.

The G5 Movement and Southern Presidency

Ortom, a vocal figure in the G5 Governors—a coalition of five PDP governors who publicly opposed Atiku’s candidacy—reiterated that their resistance was not entirely personal or partisan, but driven by a collective vision for regional balance in national leadership.

“While the G5 agenda was also about interests, our original goal was to have a southern candidate, and I’m glad that a southern candidate ultimately emerged as President,” he affirmed.

The G5’s position had been rooted in a longstanding argument for power rotation to southern Nigeria, following eight years of northern presidency under Muhammadu Buhari.

Internal Crisis and PDP’s Future

Ortom’s remarks come at a time when the PDP is facing intensifying internal debates over party reforms, leadership credibility, and strategic direction, particularly after its defeat in the 2023 presidential election.

As voices like Ortom’s continue to highlight deep-seated grievances within the party’s ranks, calls for restructuring and reconciliation are expected to dominate forthcoming party conventions and stakeholder engagements.

The former governor’s candid revelations underscore the growing challenge of party unity and the urgent need for internal reform as the PDP seeks to rebuild its political strength ahead of future elections.