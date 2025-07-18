Trump diagnosed with “chronic venous insufficiency”, after hand bruises, swollen legs

U.S President Donald Trump has gone through medical evaluation and testing following recent deep bruises on his hand and swollen legs. He was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump noticed “mild swelling in his lower legs,” which prompted an immediate evaluation by the White House medical team.

“The President underwent a comprehensive examination including diagnostic vascular studies, bilateral lower extremity intravenous doppler ultrasounds were performed and revealed chronic venous insufficiency, a benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70,” Leavitt stated during the July 17, 2025 White House media briefing.

Leavitt commented on photos online that show minor bruising on the back of the president’s hand. She said the bruising was due to “minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin.”

In her response to a question on whether Trump had any discomfort from the condition, and she said:

“Nope. No discomfort from the president at all. And you probably all see that on a day to day basis. He’s working around the clock.”

She stated that “The President remains in excellent health.”