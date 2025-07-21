CAC’s AI-powered business portal handles 11,000 daily transactions

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has reported that its recently launched Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven business registration portal is now processing over 11,000 transactions daily, marking a transformative step in automating business registration in Nigeria. However, the rollout has not been without its challenges.

In a statement released on Sunday, the Commission outlined the significant strides made since the platform’s launch on June 30, highlighting improvements in efficiency, speed, and accessibility. Notably, the portal now delivers registration certificates within 30 minutes, provided the director’s National Identification Number (NIN) is successfully verified.

A standout feature of the new system is its flexibility in allowing users to test and reserve multiple business names without requiring upfront payment—an innovation aimed at encouraging entrepreneurship and reducing the barrier to entry for small business owners.

“You can’t compare AI with humans for service delivery. We now handle over 11,000 cases daily,” the CAC stated.

“Last Friday alone, we received 8,000 name reservation requests, all processed the same day. That would have taken two weeks manually. Automation through intelligence is necessary. It’s a change we must accept.”

External Disruptions Hamper Seamless Operation

Despite the portal’s growing capabilities, the Commission acknowledged persistent issues stemming largely from its reliance on external systems.

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) portal has been offline for several weeks, hindering the automatic verification of NINs.

portal has been offline for several weeks, hindering the automatic verification of NINs. REMITA , the government-approved payment gateway, has suffered intermittent service outages, disrupting fee collection.

, the government-approved payment gateway, has suffered intermittent service outages, disrupting fee collection. ProTax, the Federal Inland Revenue Service’s platform for stamp duty payments, also experiences periodic downtimes, further complicating the process.

In response, the CAC revealed that it has sought Treasury approval to implement an alternative payment system that would serve as a backup during REMITA service interruptions.

Enhancing Security, Support, and Stability

The Commission has introduced additional security layers to safeguard users, including the implementation of one-time passwords (OTPs) for every transaction to prevent unauthorized access.

To support users, a dedicated help desk portal has been established and currently manages approximately 3,000 complaint emails daily. This feedback mechanism enables CAC to respond swiftly to technical concerns and continuously refine the platform. The agency also confirmed that software patches are being deployed to address service disruptions, with full system restoration expected in the near future.

In June, the Commission announced a revised fee structure set to take effect on August 1, aimed at funding further improvements to the platform and ensuring sustainability.

While challenges remain, CAC reiterated its commitment to delivering a seamless, secure, and highly efficient registration experience for Nigerian entrepreneurs and businesses.