WAEC denies cancelling 2025 WASSCE

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Nigeria, has formally debunked viral social media claims suggesting that the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for School Candidates was cancelled. The Council clarified that the examination remains valid and affirmed that the release of results is scheduled on or before Monday, August 4, 2025.

The disclaimer was issued in a statement by the Public Affairs Department of WAEC and signed by Moyosola Adesina, Head of Public Affairs, on Sunday, July 20, 2025.

WAEC addressed the misinformation head-on, stating that the report—circulated widely across digital platforms—falsely alleged that the Council, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Education, had nullified the examination due to “widespread examination malpractice and unauthorized digital leakage of question papers.”

“The attention of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Nigeria, has been drawn to a press release alleging the cancellation of the just concluded WASSCE for School Candidates, 2025. According to the press statement dated Saturday, July 19th, 2025, being circulated on social media platforms, the Federal Ministry of Education in collaboration with WAEC had canceled the said examination due to widespread of examination malpractice, coordinated leakage of question papers, and unauthorized digital dissemination of exam materials. The WAEC Management would like to state unequivocally that the spurious Press Statement being circulated did not emanate from the Council. The said examination has not been cancelled,” the statement read in part.

WAEC emphasized that script marking has just concluded and the Council is on track to publish the results within the promised timeframe.

“As a matter of fact, the marking of the scripts has just been concluded and results will be released on or before Monday, August 4, 2025,” the Council confirmed.

The Council urged students, parents, and the public to disregard the false report and depend solely on updates from WAEC’s verified social media channels and accredited news outlets. It reiterated that all official statements are issued exclusively by the Public Affairs Department, duly signed on behalf of the Head of the National Office.

Federal Ministry of Education Also Refutes Fake Report

In a related move, the Federal Ministry of Education has also condemned the publication, labeling it as false, misleading, and intentionally crafted to incite public panic.

The Ministry clarified that it neither authorized the cancellation of the 2025 WASSCE nor issued any joint communication with WAEC in that regard. It categorically denied any such collaboration ever occurred.

In addition, the Ministry noted that:

The 2025 National Examinations Council (NECO) examination is proceeding nationwide as scheduled.

Students, parents, and education stakeholders are strongly advised to ignore the fake report and await official information through recognized communication channels.

The Ministry further reiterated its commitment to maintaining the integrity and transparency of national examinations and warned that individuals found spreading false information would be reported to security agencies for investigation and possible prosecution.