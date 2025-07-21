Labour Party caucus slams Edo Governor over threat to Peter Obi

The Labour Party Caucus in the House of Representatives has strongly denounced what it described as a grave and reckless threat to the life and safety of Mr. Peter Obi, the party’s presidential candidate, allegedly made by Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo.

In a statement issued in Awka by the caucus leader, Hon. Afam Victor Ogene, the lawmakers condemned Governor Okpebholo’s remarks as “outrageous, shocking, uncouth, and disappointing,” emphasizing that such statements are entirely unbecoming of a public official, especially one occupying such a significant position.

According to the caucus, “Mr. Peter Obi’s philanthropic efforts nationwide embody his humanity and empathy for the people, transcending political affiliations, ethnicity, and other divides. Rather than being vilified or incited against, he should be commended for supporting human capital development in the nation.”

They continued: “As a champion of democracy, nation-building, and sustainable development, Peter Obi deserves protection and support from all who share these values.”

The lawmakers questioned the moral message being passed to the youth by such public conduct, stating: “What manner of example do we set for the younger generation, especially as regards public conduct, civility, respect for human rights and the rule of law, as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria?”

They warned that such intolerance and incitement from political leaders could worsen the country’s already fragile security landscape: “How do we fight violence in the land, if as leaders we openly encourage intolerance, bigotry and anti-democratic tendencies, like the Edo State governor has publicly exhibited?”

The caucus further expressed dismay at the tone of the governor’s statements: “Politics ought not be a game of life or death. And no one deserves to be harmed on account of his or her political beliefs or association. Politics of bitterness, pettiness and violence should never be encouraged in a democracy, or by people that claim to be democrats.”

They also drew attention to the context of the comments made by Governor Okpebholo: “If Governor Okpebholo could make such inflammatory remarks in a public setting, one wonders what kind of inciteful rhetoric he might be using behind closed doors against opposition party members or perceived enemies of his party.”

“It is instructive that Governor Okpebholo uttered his infamous and satanic verses against Peter Obi at the defection ceremony of Hon. Marcus Onobun, a House of Representatives member who he had only days before threatened with the demolition of his house, for allegedly harbouring cultists,” the statement added.

Challenging the integrity of the governor’s motives, they questioned: “It would be interesting to ask Governor Okpebholo if he would still go ahead to pull down Hon. Onobun’s country home – which he had marked for demolition – now that he has forcefully coerced him into his political party?”

They further criticized the governor’s public handling of state security: “In fact, it is only in these climes that a governor would glibly boast about insecurity in his state, as well as lie about the death of citizens, without providing any shred of evidence.”

Calling for federal intervention, the caucus stated: “We, therefore, urge President Bola Tinubu to call the Edo State governor to order. And hasten to warn that no harm should come to our leader, Peter Obi, anywhere in Nigeria or beyond.”

They concluded by noting a pattern of intimidation: “The other day, it was Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State; today it is Okpebholo of Edo. If the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, thinks it can use scaremongering to halt the ever-growing popularity of Mr. Peter Obi, they better think again.”

The statement was issued in response to remarks made by Governor Okpebholo over the weekend, where he asserted that Mr. Obi’s safety in Edo State could not be guaranteed unless the former presidential candidate sought his permission before visiting.