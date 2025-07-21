ADC warns of diplomatic crisis under Tinubu

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has sharply criticized President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the prolonged failure to appoint ambassadors to Nigeria’s foreign missions, describing the development as a looming diplomatic crisis with serious implications for the country’s global standing and the welfare of Nigerians abroad.

In a statement released by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC expressed deep concern over what it termed the longest period in Nigeria’s recent history without accredited ambassadors representing the nation across its foreign missions. The party warned that continued neglect in this area could lead to a downgrading of Nigeria’s diplomatic status by other nations, to the detriment of Nigerian citizens.

According to Abdullahi, this persistent vacuum is a reflection of the Tinubu administration’s limited vision and inadequate grasp of the responsibilities that come with governing a country of Nigeria’s stature.

“Since President Bola Ahmed Tinubu recalled Nigeria’s 109 ambassadors from across the world in 2023, none has been replaced, leaving our country no voice or representation when decisions are taken that affect our country and our citizens,” he said.

He cited the growing strain in Nigeria’s consular relations with countries such as the United States and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as a direct consequence of this leadership gap.

“A most recent consequences of this vacuum is the escalation of visa and other consular issues between Nigeria and the duo of the United States and UAE.

Yet, the government has failed to demonstrate any urgency to remedy this embarrassing situation. Junior diplomats or charge de affair cannot take the place of ambassadors as they are limited in his access and recognition,” Abdullahi stated.

He added that the absence of high-level diplomatic leadership is affecting Nigeria’s ability to engage meaningfully with host countries, potentially prompting other nations to reciprocate by downgrading their own representation in Nigeria.

“This inexplicable absence of representation has affected the quality of our engagement and relationships with the countries hosting our missions all over the world, and if the government does not act fast to remedy this situation, other countries may also start to downgrade their representation in Nigeria to the level of charge de affairs as a form of protest at a time that Nigeria needs to put her best foot forward in pursuit of economic diplomacy.”

The ADC lamented that while other nations are actively forming global alliances, negotiating bilateral agreements, and attracting foreign investments, Nigeria remains conspicuously absent from the discussion tables due to its lack of ambassadors.

“ADC regrets to note that while countries across the world are busy forming alliances, negotiating trade deals, and securing investment agreements for their nations, Nigeria is not in the room, because we have no high-level diplomatic representation in our missions across the world.

While the rest of Africa asserts its presence in Washington, Beijing, and Moscow, Nigeria is stuck in neutral, unable even to introduce ourselves.

While the Tinubu administration takes its sweet time to decide which cronies to reward with ambassadorial postings, Nigerians abroad, from our students to our workers and other professionals, are left to suffer all manner of indignity.

All over the world, Nigeria’s consular services have become even weaker, the morale among foreign service professionals is at its lowest, and our diplomatic missions have become a sorry symbol of a country that no longer takes itself seriously.”

Commenting on Nigeria’s response to a recent request by the United States government regarding the reception of deported Venezuelan nationals, the ADC described the administration’s public handling of the issue as diplomatically irresponsible.

“We are appalled that the foreign affairs minister could so recklessly express Nigeria’s position on prime-time TV show,” Abdullahi said, referencing the government’s public commentary on the matter.

“Such sensitive diplomatic communications with an important and powerful partner like the United States could have been handled more competently if we had an ambassador in Washington. But then, this is a government that has favoured showiness over thoughtful policies.”

He concluded with a strong appeal to President Tinubu to immediately appoint ambassadors, stressing that any further delays would only deepen Nigeria’s foreign policy setbacks.