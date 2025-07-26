Nigeria eyes 10th WAFCON title in high-stakes final against hosts Morocco

Nigeria’s quest for a record-extending 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title reaches its climax on Saturday as the Super Falcons face host nation Morocco in a much-anticipated final at Rabat’s Olympic Stadium.

While Nigeria aim to solidify their dominance in African women’s football, Morocco are hoping to lift their first-ever WAFCON trophy and join the ranks of Nigeria, South Africa, and Equatorial Guinea as continental champions — backed by what is expected to be a roaring home crowd.

Super Falcons coach Justine Madugu, who was largely unknown prior to the tournament and even dismissed by some, including former Nigeria head coach Randy Waldrum, has quietly and steadily led Africa’s most successful women’s team to the final.

On the opposite side, Morocco’s coach Jorge Vidal, who steered Spain to World Cup glory just two years ago, is looking to make history with the Atlas Lionesses.

But this final is more than just a tactical contest between Madugu and Vidal — it’s a battle of narratives, history, and redemption.

Nigeria vs. the Crowd: Overcoming the 12th Player

Nigeria’s path to a 10th title — dubbed “Mission X” — will require more than outplaying the Moroccan squad. They must also overcome the charged atmosphere of the 68,700-capacity Olympic Stadium, where laser-pointing fans are expected to create a hostile environment.

Yet, the Super Falcons are no strangers to adversity on foreign soil.

In the 2000 WAFCON final in South Africa, Nigeria secured the title despite the match being abandoned after 73 minutes due to violent crowd behavior following a goal by Stella Mbachu.

In 2016, they again silenced the crowd in Yaoundé, Cameroon, when Desire Oparanozie scored the decisive goal before more than 60,000 spectators, including top government officials and the president’s wife.

In 2004, Nigeria triumphed over Ghana in an Olympic qualifier amid overwhelming crowd support for the hosts — including the Ghanaian First Lady.

Their most recent heartbreak, however, came at the hands of Morocco in the 2022 WAFCON semifinals. Reduced to nine players and losing on penalties, the Falcons fell short.

Still, Coach Madugu believes his players are well-equipped to handle the pressure this time.

“Our players have played at different competitions and leagues, with crowds similar to those they will face in Morocco,” he said.

“Even in this competition, they have played in different countries with very large crowds and they were not intimidated… So it’s not strange. We are ready for it, no problem.”

Redemption for Ajibade, Ayinde, and Onumonu

Saturday’s final holds personal significance for Rasheedat Ajibade, Halimatu Ayinde, and Ifeoma Onumonu. All three were central figures in the painful 2022 semifinal defeat to Morocco.

Ayinde and Ajibade were both sent off in that match, forcing Nigeria to play most of the game with only nine players. Onumonu, who remained on the pitch throughout, missed the decisive penalty kick — a moment that deeply affected her.

“It was difficult,” Onumonu told ESPN. “We went to PKs and I was exhausted… And I give myself grief for that… That was hard, but people are going to say what they are going to say because they don’t know how hard it was.”

Despite the trauma, her teammates rallied around her, and she has since returned as a vital force in the squad. After the semifinal win against South Africa, Onumonu didn’t hesitate about who she wanted to face in the final.

“Given what happened the last occasion, we definitely want to face Morocco,” she said.

Ajibade echoed her sentiments, calling for fair officiating this time.

“We still urge and plead that everything should be done fairly. We want beautiful football… We want a fair game in the officiating.”

Nigeria’s Payback Tour Continues

The Super Falcons have been on a quiet redemption mission throughout this tournament, systematically defeating teams that had previously bested them.

Zambia, who beat Nigeria in the 2022 third-place match, were routed 5-0 in the quarterfinals.

South Africa, their 2022 group-stage conquerors, were edged 2-1 in a dramatic semifinal.

Now, they face Morocco, the team that denied them a shot at the 2022 final.

Historically, Nigeria has shown a pattern of roaring back after setbacks. They lost to Ghana in the 2002 group stage, only to defeat them in the final. They were stunned by Equatorial Guinea in 2008, but exacted revenge with a resounding win in 2010.

Morocco’s Cautious Approach May Be Key

While Morocco have matched Nigeria’s goal tally with 11 goals en route to the final, they haven’t displayed the same level of dominance.

Nigeria have convincingly dispatched teams who came out to challenge them — defeating Tunisia 3-0, Zambia 5-0, and South Africa 2-1.

Teams that opted for a more defensive approach, such as Algeria and Botswana, had better luck. Algeria managed to hold the Super Falcons to a goalless draw, while Botswana eventually conceded in a narrow defeat.

If Morocco are to succeed, a conservative approach may be their best bet — staying compact and trying to release Ghizlane Chebbak on the break.

Attempting to match Nigeria physically or in open play could prove disastrous.

As the final looms, both teams are chasing glory, but for Nigeria, it’s also about redemption, history, and proving once again why they remain the queens of African women’s football.