Nigeria: Gunmen killed 14 in Plateau State

In a tragic incident in Nigeria’s central Plateau state, 14 people were killed when unknown assailants ambushed a vehicle returning from a weekly market in Bokkos. The attack, which occurred around midday on Thursday, July 24, 2025, claimed the lives of several women and children, according to eyewitnesses and a Red Cross official who spoke with AFP.

Farmasum Fuddang, chairperson of the Bokkos Cultural Development Forum, confirmed the details of the ambush, stating that the gunmen intercepted the vehicle and began shooting indiscriminately.

“Victims included women and little babies,” Fuddang said in a statement.

On Friday morning, Red Cross official Nurudeen Hussaini Magaji also verified the number of fatalities.

“Amongst the dead were males, females and children,” he confirmed.

The Plateau region, particularly in rural communities like Bokkos, has long been plagued by deadly clashes often fueled by competition over limited land resources between farmers and herders. The frequent violence in these parts has been exacerbated by the limited presence of security forces, leaving many communities vulnerable to such attacks.

Thursday’s ambush has reignited calls for urgent government intervention. Residents are demanding increased protection to prevent further bloodshed.

In a disturbing aftermath to the killings, tensions quickly escalated. A retaliatory attack led to the deaths of two individuals.

“Aggrieved youths have stormed a Fulani settlement close to the place where the ambush took place,” said Shanono Usman, a local trader who spoke with AFP.

The recent violence underscores the fragile security situation in Plateau state and the pressing need for more effective measures to protect civilian lives in the region.