Ghanaian government deploys soldiers to Quell Northern chieftaincy dispute

In response to a resurgence of deadly clashes linked to a long-standing chieftaincy dispute, the Ghanaian government has increased its military presence in the country’s northeastern region. This development follows a series of violent incidents, including attacks on educational institutions, according to a statement from presidential spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu.

The conflict in Bawku, which has persisted for decades, centers on a deep-rooted rivalry between the Mamprusi and Kusaasi ethnic groups over traditional leadership rights—specifically, who holds the authority to install a chief in the area. The dispute has frequently erupted into violence, making it one of Ghana’s most entrenched ethnic conflicts.

Efforts to mediate the crisis have been led by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene and one of Ghana’s most respected traditional authorities. According to Ofosu, these efforts had made significant headway and had “almost brought finality to the conflict,” but recent killings have “necessitated drastic actions” to contain the situation.

Last week’s violence reportedly included the killing of a Kusaasi chief, along with the deaths of three high school students who were shot by unidentified gunmen who invaded their schools, local media reported.

While Ofosu confirmed the deployment of more soldiers to the region bordering Burkina Faso, he did not disclose specific numbers. The area had already been under some level of military surveillance, but government officials have remained tight-lipped about operational details.

In a separate statement, Ofosu announced the imposition of a curfew, stating that it would run from 1400 GMT to 0600 GMT “until further notice.” He explained that this measure aims to help “restore order and facilitate the evacuation of students.”