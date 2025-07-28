Democrats, Republicans unite on China legislation

In a rare display of bipartisan unity, U.S. senators from both the Democratic and Republican parties are preparing to introduce a series of bills this week aimed at addressing growing concerns about China’s human rights record, its repression of dissidents, and aggressive posture toward Taiwan. This legislative effort comes even as President Donald Trump intensifies his focus on trade negotiations with Beijing.

According to draft texts reviewed by Reuters ahead of their formal introduction, the three proposed bills are co-sponsored across party lines—an uncommon occurrence in today’s highly polarized political climate.

While President Trump’s efforts to secure trade agreements with China enjoy broad backing from members of Congress, particularly within his Republican base, they have also triggered concerns among more hawkish lawmakers who worry that vital security and human rights issues are being overshadowed.

“It does appear that President Trump is keen to negotiate some kind of deal with China, and gaps are opening between his approach to China and the approaches of some members of his team, as well as with Congress, which overall has been quite hawkish on China,” said Bonnie Glaser, an Asia expert at the German Marshall Fund of the United States.

Despite differences in legislative priorities, taking a firm stance against China is one of the few topics that commands bipartisan consensus in Congress. Lawmakers across the aisle continue to support the president’s push to rebalance the U.S.-China trade relationship but insist that national values must not be compromised.

“The United States cannot afford to be weak in the face of the People’s Republic of China and its aggression around the world,” said Democrat Jeff Merkley of Oregon, a lead sponsor of all three bills.

“No matter who is in the White House, America’s values of freedom and human rights must remain at the heart of a clear and principled vision that guides our leadership on the global stage,” Merkley added.

Officials from the Trump administration have emphasized that the president remains firmly committed to safeguarding U.S. interests in the Asia-Pacific, even as he cultivates a personal relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping and seeks breakthroughs on trade.

Trade vs. Security: The Legislative Proposals

One of the proposed bills, co-sponsored by Republican Senator John Cornyn of Texas, seeks to ban entry into the United States for current or former Chinese government officials found to have participated in the forced repatriation of members of the Uyghur ethnic minority. Human rights organizations have accused China of systematic abuses against the Uyghurs—predominantly Muslim and estimated to number around 10 million—living in Xinjiang. Beijing has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

A second bill, introduced with support from Republican Representative John Curtis of Utah, focuses on strengthening Taiwan’s position amid rising pressure from Beijing. The legislation aims to bolster diplomatic ties with Latin American and Caribbean nations that continue to recognize Taiwan officially, while also deepening coordination between Washington and Taipei.

Beijing maintains that Taiwan is a breakaway province and has not ruled out the use of force to bring the island under its control. In recent years, China has escalated both its military and political efforts to isolate the democratically governed territory.

The third bill, supported by Republican Senator Dan Sullivan of Alaska, targets the growing problem of “transnational repression.” This legislation would address actions by foreign governments—such as China or Russia—that attempt to harass, threaten, or harm dissidents, journalists, or activists beyond their national borders.

These congressional moves are unfolding as top U.S. and Chinese trade officials are scheduled to meet in Stockholm on Monday, ahead of an August 12 deadline set by President Trump. The two sides are expected to attempt to resolve long-standing trade issues and potentially extend a temporary truce to avoid the imposition of significantly higher tariffs.

Michael Sobolik, a U.S.-China relations expert at the Hudson Institute, observed:

“Trump cares about opening foreign markets to American trade, and that’s what he’s always cared about. And that is going to run counter to a lot of national security imperatives.”

Tensions have also flared over recent developments involving U.S. tech exports to China. Lawmakers from both parties expressed alarm over news that Nvidia would resume sales of its advanced H20 artificial intelligence chips to China—just days after its CEO met with President Trump. The move reverses a ban imposed in April meant to restrict China’s access to high-performance AI technologies.

The coming legislative battle highlights the growing divide between economic pragmatism and strategic caution in U.S. policy toward China—one that continues to test both party loyalty and national priorities.