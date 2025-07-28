U.S. and EU reach landmark trade agreement after intense talks

Following a series of high-level negotiations in Scotland, President Donald Trump on Sunday, July 27, 2025, announced that the United States and the European Union had successfully reached a trade agreement, just days before a White House-imposed tariff deadline set for Friday.

The discussions took place at Trump’s golf resort along the Scottish coast, where he met with senior EU officials to address long-standing grievances about what he described as unfair trade practices between the two economic giants.

“It was a very interesting negotiation. I think it’s going to be great for both parties,” President Trump said while briefing reporters.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen confirmed the agreement and revealed that it includes a 15% flat tariff across all applicable goods. She applauded the outcome, calling it both a “good deal” and a “huge deal” that emerged from “tough negotiations.”

“We have a deal. We have a trade deal between the two largest economies in the world, and it’s a big deal, it’s a huge deal,” von der Leyen stated. “It will bring stability. It will bring predictability.”

President Trump expressed optimism about the future of U.S.-EU relations under the new deal, noting mutual willingness from both sides. “I think we both wanted to make a deal,” he said, adding that it would “bring us closer together.” He emphasized to reporters that it was the “biggest of all the deals.”

Von der Leyen added that the agreement also tackled the EU’s trade surplus with the United States. She explained that the framework is structured to allow continued trade while ensuring better job distribution “on both sides of the Atlantic.”

According to Trump, the terms of the deal open all EU markets to U.S. goods with “0% tariffs,” include a commitment from the EU to invest $600 billion in the American economy, and a pledge to purchase $750 billion worth of U.S. energy products.

“They are going to agree to invest into the United States $600 billion more than they’re investing already,” Trump stated. “So they’re investing a large amount of money. You know what that amount of money is—it’s very substantial.”

Ahead of the talks, Trump had vowed to address what he called “a very one-sided transaction, very unfair to the United States.” He reiterated his stance on the imbalance, saying:

“I think the main sticking point is fairness,” while adding, “We’ve had a hard time with trade with Europe, a very hard time.”

Without a deal, the administration had threatened to impose a 30% tariff on goods imported from the EU’s 27 member states. Trump has frequently criticized the U.S.-EU trade dynamic, citing a $235 billion U.S. trade deficit with the bloc as evidence of inequity.

The European delegation included top figures such as Maros Sefcovic, the EU’s chief trade negotiator; Björn Seibert, Chief of Staff to von der Leyen; Sabine Weyand, Director-General for Trade at the European Commission; and Tomas Baert, Head of Trade and Agriculture at the EU’s delegation to the U.S.

Though the European Commission is authorized to negotiate trade agreements on behalf of member states, the finalized deal must now be submitted for approval by EU lawmakers and national governments.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz welcomed the agreement, highlighting its role in preventing further strain in transatlantic relations.

“We have thus managed to preserve our fundamental interests, even if I would have wished for more relief in transatlantic trade,” he said in a statement shortly after the deal was announced.