U.S.: Four dead in NYC office tower rampage

In a shocking act of violence that unfolded Monday, July 28, 2025, evening in the heart of Midtown Manhattan, a New York City police officer and three civilians lost their lives after a gunman opened fire inside a high-rise office building. Authorities have confirmed that the attacker, later identified as Shane D. Tamura, 27, of Las Vegas, died by suicide following the rampage.

According to the NYPD, Tamura arrived just before 6:30 p.m. in a black BMW, which he parked illegally on Park Avenue between 51st and 52nd Streets. Surveillance footage captured him exiting the vehicle alone, armed with an M4 rifle. He then entered the 44-story commercial building at 345 Park Avenue and immediately began shooting, targeting an NYPD officer stationed at the site.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch detailed the sequence of events, stating, “He turned right and immediately began opening fire on an NYPD officer.” Shortly after the shooting began, the NYPD received numerous emergency calls reporting an active shooter inside the building, which houses offices for major firms such as Blackstone, the NFL, and KPMG.

Fallen Officer: Didarul Islam

One of the victims was NYPD Officer Didarul Islam, a 36-year-old officer from the 47th Precinct in the Bronx. Islam, who had served with the force for four years, was working a paid private security detail under an NYPD-approved program when the shooting occurred.

Mayor Eric Adams paid tribute to Islam during a press briefing:

“He was doing what he does best, and all members of the police department carry out. He was saving lives. He was protecting New Yorkers,” Adams said. “He was an immigrant from Bangladesh and he loved this city. And everyone we spoke with stated he was a person of faith and a person that believed in God and believed in living out the life of a godly person. He embodies what this city is all about. He’s a true-blue New Yorker, not only in a uniform he wore but in his spirit and energy of loving this city.”

The mayor also confirmed that two men and a woman were killed alongside Islam, and a fifth person—a man—remains in critical condition.

“This was his dad’s only son. I think about Jordan, my child, and it is unimaginable to experience a loss of this magnitude,” Adams said.

Authorities are withholding the names of the other victims pending notification of their families.

A City in Mourning

In a message posted on social media, New York Governor Kathy Hochul stated:

“Tonight we mourn four New Yorkers, including one of New York’s Finest, taken in an act of senseless violence. Our hearts are with their loved ones and everyone affected by this tragedy, and we honor the first responders who bravely ran toward danger.”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed in a message to league employees that one NFL staff member had been seriously wounded but is in stable condition. It remains unclear if this individual is the same person reported by the mayor to be in critical condition.

The Gunman’s Path of Violence

Following the initial shooting of Officer Islam, Tamura reportedly shot a woman hiding behind a pillar before spraying the building’s lobby with gunfire. He then moved toward the elevators and shot a security guard who had taken cover behind a desk. Another man injured during the chaos told police he had been shot in the lobby.

At one point, the gunman waited for an elevator. When the doors opened and a woman emerged, Tamura allowed her to pass unharmed before taking the elevator to the 33rd floor, which houses Rudin Management.

“He began walking the floor, firing rounds as he traveled,” Tisch said. “He then proceeds down the hallway and shoots himself in the chest.”

One of the victims was killed on that floor.

Background on the Shooter

Police confirmed that the BMW used by Tamura was registered in his name. Inside the vehicle, officers discovered a rifle case with ammunition, a loaded revolver, magazines, a backpack, and prescription medication. There were no explosives found.

Initial investigations reveal Tamura made a cross-country drive from Las Vegas, passing through several states including Colorado, Nebraska, and Iowa, before arriving in New Jersey and then Manhattan shortly before the attack.

Tisch added that Tamura had a documented history of mental illness, according to Las Vegas law enforcement. However, his motive for targeting 345 Park Avenue remains under investigation.

Following the incident, the building was locked down and the surrounding area was cordoned off.

“I want to be very clear: We believe this to be a lone shooter and there is no longer an active threat to the public,” Tisch stated.

“Pure evil came to the heart of our city.”

Remembering Officer Islam

Patrick Hendry, President of the Police Benevolent Association, reflected on the devastating loss:

“This is a devastating night for our city, for our police department. Pure evil came to the heart of our city and struck innocent people and one of our police officers who was protecting those people. We lost four people tonight, and our hero brother, who gave his life for this city.”

He added:

“The hearts of every New York City police officer right now [are] hurting. We’re hurting for our brother police officer who we lost. We’re hurting for that family. We’re hurting for all the victims, and hurting for all the families of the victims. And we’re all asking why? Why did pure evil come here? And we know our police department and our law enforcement partners will work tirelessly to get those answers.”

Disclaimer: The investigation into this tragedy is ongoing. Information presented is based on official updates from law enforcement and city officials as of the latest reports.