Cameroon: Maurice Kamto appeals presidential election ban

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Cameroon: Maurice Kamto appeals presidential election ban
Maurice Kamto

Cameroonian opposition figure Maurice Kamto has formally appealed his disqualification from participating in the country’s upcoming presidential election, submitting a petition to the Constitutional Council on Monday, July 28, 2025.

Kamto, who finished second to longtime President Paul Biya in the 2018 elections, was disqualified last week by Cameroon’s electoral commission, Elecam. The commission justified its decision by stating that the political party Kamto represents, the African Democratic Movement (Manidem), had already nominated a different candidate for the 2025 election.

- Advertisement -

Supporters of Kamto have strongly rejected the ruling, accusing Elecam of applying the rules inconsistently. They argue that other parties have submitted multiple candidacies without facing similar disqualifications.

Kamto is broadly regarded as the most significant challenger to President Biya, who, at 92, remains the world’s oldest serving head of state and has been in power since 1982.

The United Nations Department of Safety and Security has expressed concern over the situation, cautioning that the exclusion of major candidates could spark public unrest in Yaoundé, the nation’s capital.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article U.S.: Four dead in NYC office tower rampage U.S.: Four dead in NYC office tower rampage
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Authoritative Link

Our commitment to accuracy, impartiality, and delivering breaking news as it happens has earned us the trust of a vast audience. Stay ahead with real-time updates on the latest events, trends.
- Advertisement -
Ad image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad
- Advertisement -
Ad image
- Advertisement -
Ad image
- Advertisement -
Ad image
- Advertisement -
Ad image
- Advertisement -
Ad image
- Advertisement -

Need HELP on Medicare

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

News Notes

error: Content is protected !!