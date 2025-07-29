Cameroon: Maurice Kamto appeals presidential election ban

Cameroonian opposition figure Maurice Kamto has formally appealed his disqualification from participating in the country’s upcoming presidential election, submitting a petition to the Constitutional Council on Monday, July 28, 2025.

Kamto, who finished second to longtime President Paul Biya in the 2018 elections, was disqualified last week by Cameroon’s electoral commission, Elecam. The commission justified its decision by stating that the political party Kamto represents, the African Democratic Movement (Manidem), had already nominated a different candidate for the 2025 election.

Supporters of Kamto have strongly rejected the ruling, accusing Elecam of applying the rules inconsistently. They argue that other parties have submitted multiple candidacies without facing similar disqualifications.

Kamto is broadly regarded as the most significant challenger to President Biya, who, at 92, remains the world’s oldest serving head of state and has been in power since 1982.

The United Nations Department of Safety and Security has expressed concern over the situation, cautioning that the exclusion of major candidates could spark public unrest in Yaoundé, the nation’s capital.