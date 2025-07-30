Ouattara to seek fourth term in Ivory Coast election

President Alassane Ouattara of Ivory Coast has confirmed his candidacy for re-election in October, postponing once again his pledge to hand over leadership to a younger generation. As the world’s top cocoa producer braces for another election season, the 83-year-old leader is banking on his track record of economic stability and a lack of serious challengers to secure a fourth term in office.

Ouattara made the announcement on Tuesday, asserting that his health posed no concern. With several high-profile opposition figures disqualified from running, his path to re-election appears relatively clear.

A U.S.-trained economist, Ouattara has long been regarded as a skilled technocrat. His career includes key leadership roles such as governor of the West African Central Bank (BCEAO) and deputy managing director at the International Monetary Fund (IMF). He has consistently promoted an image of steady economic stewardship, backed by strong growth figures—GDP is projected to rise by 6.3% this year, according to the IMF, in line with the country’s average over the past decade.

His political acumen has also played a role in maintaining national stability. Ouattara successfully negotiated alliances that helped ease tensions during his previous re-election campaigns and avoided the deadly unrest that followed his controversial win over then-incumbent Laurent Gbagbo in 2010. That post-election crisis resulted in over 3,000 deaths and ended only after Gbagbo’s capture in Abidjan.

Ouattara’s “primary success has been on the macroeconomic side” and in restoring Ivory Coast’s “international influence,” said political analyst Arthur Banga.

But “there are still democratic challenges to overcome,” he added, referencing concerns about potential election-related violence. “This means there is work to be done to achieve normalcy.”

A Complicated Political Legacy

Born in Dimbokro in central Ivory Coast on January 1, 1942, Ouattara earned a doctorate in economics from the University of Pennsylvania and built a reputation for effective economic governance as prime minister under the nation’s founding president, Felix Houphouet-Boigny. That era, defined by booming agricultural exports, left a lasting image of prosperity in the country.

However, after Houphouet-Boigny’s death in 1993, Ivory Coast entered a more turbulent political era. Economic hardship, the devaluation of the regional currency, and xenophobic rhetoric heightened national tensions.

In 1999, a coup d’état marked the country’s descent into instability. The following year, Ouattara was barred from contesting the presidential election due to questions surrounding his nationality—a decision rooted in claims that one of his parents was from neighboring Burkina Faso. Gbagbo, who won that election, infamously called Ouattara “a candidate for the foreigners.”

In 2002, a rebellion divided the country, with rebels—many of whom came from Ouattara’s Dioula ethnic group—seizing control of the north. The conflict stemmed largely from exclusionary policies against migrant farmers from Burkina Faso and Mali and cultural discrimination against northern Ivorians.

Ouattara returned to the political forefront in 2010 after forming an alliance with former President Henri Konan Bédié. That partnership proved instrumental in defeating Gbagbo in the runoff election. Gbagbo’s refusal to concede triggered the civil conflict that ultimately led to his arrest.

By 2015, with Gbagbo in custody awaiting trial at the International Criminal Court, Ouattara solidified his political dominance and secured re-election with 83% of the vote.

In 2020, Ouattara initially promised not to run again but reversed course after his chosen successor, Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly, died unexpectedly. He justified his new candidacy by asserting that the 2016 constitution had reset presidential term limits—a claim contested by opponents who boycotted the election. That vote saw deadly clashes between rival factions, resulting in 85 deaths, according to official reports.

For the upcoming election, leading opposition figures such as Gbagbo and former Credit Suisse CEO Tidjane Thiam have been barred from participating, further boosting Ouattara’s chances of securing another victory.

“Ouattara has succeeded in establishing peace after a decade of crisis,” said political scientist Geoffroy Julien Kouao.

“However, much remains to be done in terms of wealth distribution to reduce social inequalities.”

If re-elected, Ouattara is expected to use the next term to consolidate the economic progress achieved under his leadership and work toward narrowing the country’s growing income disparities. Yet questions about democratic maturity and political inclusiveness remain central to Ivory Coast’s future.