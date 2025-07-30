Trump may skip G20 summit over disputes with South Africa

A potential diplomatic rift is unfolding as U.S. President Donald Trump has indicated he may not attend the upcoming G20 summit in South Africa. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump suggested he might delegate attendance, citing what he described as “very bad policies” implemented by the South African government.

Trump has been a persistent critic of South Africa’s domestic and international stances. Among his key grievances are the country’s land reform initiatives and its legal action against Israel at the International Court of Justice, where South Africa accuses the U.S. ally of genocide in relation to its military operations in Gaza.

Earlier this year, Trump issued an executive order reducing U.S. financial aid to South Africa. During a White House meeting in May, he challenged President Cyril Ramaphosa with discredited allegations of white genocide and government-sanctioned land seizures.

Tensions between the two nations have escalated further. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio notably boycotted a G20 foreign ministers’ gathering earlier in the year, and Washington has voiced opposition to South Africa’s Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) policies, which are designed to redress the legacy of racial inequality.

President Ramaphosa has since urged Trump to participate in the summit, emphasizing that South Africa’s policies are often misunderstood and misrepresented on the global stage. However, with relations under growing strain, the U.S. may be represented by an alternate official at this year’s G20.