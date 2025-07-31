Angola fuel hike sparks deadly protests

Despite being one of Africa’s leading oil producers, Angola continues to rely heavily on costly imports of refined fuel due to insufficient domestic refining capacity. That reliance—and a recent government decision to cut fuel subsidies—has triggered widespread unrest across the country.

At least 22 people have been killed and more than 1,200 arrested following violent protests this week sparked by the removal of diesel subsidies, according to a statement released Wednesday by President João Lourenço’s office. The violence, which erupted on Monday, has left 197 others injured and has spread beyond the capital, Luanda, to at least six other provinces.

Earlier this month, the government announced that it would eliminate diesel subsidies, raising pump prices by over 30%. In response, minibus taxi operators—who provide one of the most common means of transportation in the country—hiked fares by as much as 50%, placing additional strain on citizens already burdened by a rising cost of living.

“Triggered a climate of widespread insecurity,”

the presidential statement said, noting that the military had been deployed to restore order. It also reported extensive property damage, including looted shops and vandalized vehicles. However, it did not provide specific details on how the fatalities occurred.

Initial protests against the subsidy removal began two weeks ago, with Human Rights Watch accusing Angolan security forces of using disproportionate force during what was described as a largely peaceful demonstration.

“Police unnecessarily fired tear gas and rubber bullets and assaulted protesters,”

the organization said.

Angola’s ruling party, the People’s Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA), has governed since independence from Portugal in 1975 and has frequently been criticized for its harsh suppression of dissent and public demonstrations.

The current crisis highlights a deeper economic contradiction: although Angola ranks among Africa’s top oil producers, the country lacks sufficient refinery infrastructure and remains dependent on importing diesel and gasoline—often at steep global prices. This imbalance continues to leave the Angolan population vulnerable to price shocks and policy shifts.