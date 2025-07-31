South Africa seeks last-minute U.S. trade deal

South Africa is making a last-minute effort to submit an improved trade proposal to the United States in a bid to prevent a 30% tariff set to take effect on Friday, 31, 2025, according to its Trade Minister, Parks Tau.

The country initially presented a trade offer to the administration of President Donald Trump in May, followed by a revised version in June. However, South African officials say they have not received any formal response from the U.S.

“We’re having to navigate a last-minute proposal that’s enhanced from the proposal that we had initially given,”

Tau said during an interview on South Africa’s Radio 702.

“And to tell the truth, it’s wait and see.”

The looming August 1 tariff deadline has triggered growing concern in South Africa, particularly among industries that rely heavily on U.S. market access. The South African Reserve Bank Governor has warned that the tariffs could endanger up to 100,000 jobs, especially in the agricultural and automotive sectors.

The United States is South Africa’s second-largest trading partner after China, with key exports to the U.S. including vehicles, manufactured goods, citrus fruits, and wine.

Tau confirmed that discussions took place late Wednesday with U.S. officials both at the embassy in Pretoria and through the Office of the United States Trade Representative.

“They [said] they would encourage us to resubmit our proposal, possibly an enhanced proposal, to the United States government,”

Tau explained.

However, progress has been hampered by political sensitivities. A senior South African diplomat disclosed earlier this week that the U.S. has raised concerns about South Africa’s domestic affirmative-action programs, particularly its Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) policies—measures designed to correct the entrenched effects of apartheid and centuries of racial injustice.

Bilateral relations have also been strained by South Africa’s recent legal action against Israel at the International Court of Justice, where it has accused the Israeli government of committing genocide in Gaza. Both Israel and the United States strongly oppose the case.

As the tariff deadline nears, uncertainty remains about whether a deal can be finalized in time or whether South Africa will face the economic fallout of steep U.S. trade penalties.