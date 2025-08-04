Photos & Video: Prof. Christie Achebe 90th Birthday Celebration with Idris Elba Tribute

The 90th birthday celebration of Professor Christie Chinwe Achebe, wife of the late literary icon Chinua Achebe, was nothing short of memorable. Held in the presence of close family, friends, and loved ones, the event was filled with warmth, elegance, and reflections on a life of impact.

Photos from the event captured joyful moments as Professor Achebe, dressed in a dignified black and white outfit, stood proudly beside a beautifully designed cake. Smiles, laughter, and heartfelt tributes flowed freely as children and grandchildren joined in to honor the matriarch of the Achebe family.

Adding to the excitement was a surprise video greeting from internationally acclaimed actor Idris Elba, who sent his warm wishes to the celebrant. In the video, Elba praised Professor Achebe and acknowledged the powerful legacy of the Achebe family.

“To God be the glory! Happy 90th Birthday Mother,” her son, Dr. Chidi Achebe, wrote earlier in a tribute post. “Love from me, all of your children and grandchildren, relatives, friends and from millions of well-wishers from around the world.”

Professor Christie Achebe is a respected educator, scholar, and author in her own right, with a distinguished academic career in Nigeria and the United States. She has authored books, published extensively, and mentored generations of students.

Her 90th birthday was not just a celebration of age, but of grace, resilience, and a quiet strength that has shaped one of Nigeria’s most admired families.

Watch the special birthday message from Idris Elba below





See photos from the joyful celebration