Senegal introduces E-visa payment for non-African visitors

Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko has confirmed that individuals arriving from non‑African countries, as well as nationals of African states that require visas of Senegalese citizens, must now pay their visa application fees online in advance.

The change is a cornerstone of a broader effort to modernise Senegal’s migration infrastructure and enforce administrative security, while reducing the risk of abuse and simplifying procedures for Senegalese authorities.

This initiative forms part of the government’s new National Economic and Social Recovery Plan, aligned with the long-term development blueprint known as “Senegal 2050”.

Key Highlights of the Visa Reform

Feature Details Reciprocity Rule Countries that impose visa requirements on Senegalese nationals (e.g. France, U.S., U.K., Canada, China) will now face the same requirement when entering Senegal. Revenue Target The government projects CFA 60 billion in additional income from the e‑visa system over 2025–2028.(turn1search0) Digital Process The online-only fee model aims to reduce congestion at land and air border posts and ensure that only eligible applicants complete the visa process. Planned Enhancements The reform includes investment in IT systems, biometric authentication, and tighter vetting protocols to elevate migration services.

Why This Matters

Promotes fiscal sovereignty: The move is part of efforts by the Faye administration to limit external borrowing and strengthen internal revenues.

Aligns with regional trends: Similar visa reciprocity mechanisms have already been adopted by neighbouring countries like Namibia.

Potential Tourism Implications: Independent tourism groups have warned that visa fees may deter visitors from key markets.

What to Expect Next

US, EU, U.K., Canada and China, among others, are likely to be directly affected by the reciprocity rule, given existing visa restrictions on Senegalese nationals.

Exact fee schedules, submission timelines and processing rules will be published in regulations to be issued in the coming weeks.

While the move is expected to bolster border transparency and revenue collection, it may also prompt diplomatic discussions or negotiations with affected nations.

This e‑visa system marks a turning point in Senegal’s visa policy—balancing national revenue goals and migration control with strategic diplomacy under the banner of development and reciprocity.