Australia updates English test and score requirements for visa applicants

As of August 7, 2025, individuals planning to live, work, or study in Australia will face updated English language test requirements when applying for a visa. The Department of Home Affairs has added new English proficiency tests to its list of accepted assessments and revised the score thresholds for several existing tests.

These changes are intended to create a more consistent standard across all test formats and to ensure that each score represents an equivalent level of English proficiency.

New English Tests Now Accepted

Beginning August 7, 2025, the following three new tests will be accepted for Australian visa applications. Each test result will be valid for up to 3 years from the date of the exam.

CELPIP General

Widely used in Canada, the CELPIP General (Canadian English Language Proficiency Index Program) is a computer-based test that evaluates English used in daily and professional settings. It covers Listening, Reading, Writing, and Speaking—all in one sitting. Results are typically available within 4–5 business days.

LANGUAGECERT Academic

Designed for academic and professional environments, LANGUAGECERT Academic assesses real-life English communication skills. It is available in both paper-based and computer-based formats, with results delivered in approximately 3 business days.

Michigan English Test (MET)

The MET is a flexible test used widely in the United States and Latin America, and now recognized globally. It evaluates general English proficiency for work or academic purposes and can be taken online or at test centers.

Updated Score Requirements for Existing Tests

To maintain fairness across all formats, Australia has updated the score requirements for the following English proficiency tests:

PTE Academic

C1 Advanced

OET (Occupational English Test)

TOEFL iBT

If you’ve previously taken any of these, be sure to compare your scores with the new minimum thresholds.

Note: “The C1 Advanced test is no longer accepted for Vocational English requirements. If you’re applying under a visa subclass that requires only Vocational English, you’ll need to choose another test.”

Minimum Scores for Competent English – Test by Test

Applicants must achieve the minimum score in all four components—Listening, Reading, Writing, and Speaking. A lower score in any section may result in visa ineligibility.

Test Listening Reading Writing Speaking IELTS 6.0 6.0 6.0 6.0 PTE Academic 47 48 51 54 C1 Advanced 163 163 170 179 TOEFL iBT 16 16 19 19 OET 290 310 290 330 CELPIP General 7 7 7 7 LANGUAGECERT Academic 57 60 64 70 MET 56 55 57 48

Key Details on the Newly Accepted Tests

CELPIP General

To meet the Competent English requirement, applicants must score exactly 7 in each skill area—Listening, Reading, Writing, and Speaking. There is no flexibility between sections.

LANGUAGECERT Academic

Competent English scores for this test are:

Listening: 57

Reading: 60

Writing: 64

Speaking: 70

MET (Michigan English Test)

Minimum required scores:

Listening: 56

Reading: 55

Writing: 57

Speaking: 48

What This Means for Visa Applicants

These updates provide greater flexibility for visa applicants in choosing a test format that matches their strengths and convenience—be it online, paper-based, or computer-based. However, it also comes with increased responsibility to meet the new criteria.

To ensure your application is successful:

Choose a test that aligns with your skills and availability.

Confirm your scores meet or exceed the minimum in all four components.

Ensure your test was taken within three years of your visa submission date.

“Australia is opening the door a bit wider for visa applicants, but it’s also raising the bar slightly. Choose your test carefully, prep well, and make sure your scores are valid and meet the updated standards.”