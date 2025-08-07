U.S. bill proposes $20K fast-track for green card applicants

Efforts to reform the United States’ complex and often sluggish immigration system are gaining renewed momentum. U.S. Representatives Maria Elvira Salazar (R-Florida) and Veronica Escobar (D-Texas) have introduced the Dignity Act of 2025 (H.R. 4393)—a bipartisan initiative aiming to overhaul outdated immigration processes and eliminate long-standing legal backlogs by 2035.

Green Cards for $20,000: A Targeted Fast-Track Option

A key feature of the bill is a premium pathway for select applicants: individuals stuck in the employment-based or family-based green card backlog for over 10 years would be eligible to pay $20,000 to expedite their applications.

This option is not open to all. It specifically applies to those who have already complied with legal procedures, maintained lawful status, and waited for years—many from high-demand countries like India and China. The proposed fast-track would not only offer quicker processing but also introduce a framework to reduce and eventually eliminate existing bottlenecks.

Significant Relief for Indian and Chinese Applicants

Another major component of the Dignity Act is the proposed increase of the per-country cap on green cards from 7% to 15%. This change directly benefits applicants from countries with long queues—particularly India, where some have been waiting 20 years or more solely due to national origin quotas.

Protection for Documented Dreamers

The bill also addresses the long-standing challenges faced by Documented Dreamers—children of skilled foreign workers who entered the U.S. legally but “age out” of their dependent visa status at 21. Under the new proposal, anyone who has resided in the U.S. legally for at least 10 cumulative years would be eligible to apply for lawful permanent residency, even if they have aged out of their dependent status.

$3.6 Billion Funding Boost for Immigration Agencies

To implement these reforms, the bill includes a proposed allocation of $3.6 billion to clear backlogs and modernize visa processing across key government departments, including the Department of State, Department of Labor, and USCIS. Additionally, the legislation proposes establishing a new Immigration Agency Coordinator to streamline interagency collaboration and reduce administrative delays.

A Pragmatic, Bipartisan Solution or a New Controversy?

The Dignity Act of 2025 is being promoted as a “tough and fair” approach to immigration reform. “Tough and fair,” as described by Salazar, reflects its balance of accountability and compassion.

Still, the bill is expected to face scrutiny. Opponents may criticize the idea of permitting individuals to “pay their way” to the front of the line, while supporters view it as a long-overdue relief for applicants who have been trapped in red tape for years.

If passed, this bill could fundamentally reshape key elements of the U.S. immigration landscape, offering new hope to thousands currently stuck in procedural limbo.

TL: DR – What’s Inside the Dignity Act of 2025

Proposal What It Does $20,000 Fast-Track Fee Allows green card applicants stuck in the backlog to expedite their cases Country Cap Increase Raises the per-country green card cap from 7% to 15% Documented Dreamers Grants permanent residency to long-term legal residents who age out Agency Overhaul Provides $3.6B to reduce backlogs and modernize visa processing

For anyone impacted by the immigration backlog or planning to navigate the U.S. immigration system, the Dignity Act of 2025 is a development worth close attention. Though not yet passed, it stands as one of the most detailed and potentially transformative immigration reform efforts in recent years.