Ghana names Finance Minister as acting defence chief

In the wake of a tragic helicopter crash that claimed the lives of several top officials, including Ghana’s defence minister, President John Dramani Mahama has appointed Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson to temporarily oversee the Ministry of Defence, according to a statement from the presidency on Thursday.

The military helicopter, en route to the gold mining town of Obuasi, was carrying five senior government officials, including Defence Minister Edward Omane Boamah and Environment, Science and Technology Minister Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed. Also aboard were three members of the Ghana Air Force crew.

Tragically, there were no survivors.

Authorities have yet to provide details regarding the cause of the crash, and investigations are expected to be launched to determine the circumstances that led to the fatal incident.

Forson, who assumed the role of finance minister in January following Mahama’s return to power, will now take on additional responsibilities as acting defence minister during this period of national mourning and transition.