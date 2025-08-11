14 high-paying part-time jobs for international students in the U.S.

For many international students in the United States, part-time employment is not just a way to earn extra cash—it’s often a lifeline for managing living expenses while gaining valuable work experience. According to a recent analysis by job search platform Indeed, there are several part-time roles with annual salaries ranging from $34,000 to more than $71,000, making them particularly attractive to students navigating financial and academic pressures abroad.

These opportunities are especially relevant to students from countries like Nigeria, where studying overseas can come with significant financial commitments. However, visa regulations typically limit the number of hours students can work each week and often restrict them to specific types of employment, especially during academic terms.

Indeed’s findings highlight that many of these jobs are available on campus or nearby, with flexible schedules designed to accommodate class timetables. Beyond the income, these roles also help students develop soft skills such as communication, teamwork, and problem-solving, enhance their résumés, and expand professional networks that may benefit their future careers.

Below are 14 part-time jobs highlighted by Indeed, along with their average annual salaries as of July 2025.

14. Library Assistant – Average Salary: $34,057

Library assistants organize and shelve books, help with cataloging, answer student inquiries, and assist during library events. Ideal for students who prefer structured, quiet work environments.

Average Pay: $18.51/hour or $34,057/year.

13. Usher – Average Salary: $34,594

Ushers guide guests at campus events such as sports games, concerts, lectures, and theatre shows. They collect tickets, hand out programs, and direct attendees to facilities.

Average Pay: $14.86/hour or $34,594/year.

12. Barista – Average Salary: $36,440

Baristas prepare and sell beverages, particularly coffee-based drinks, and may also serve light snacks. Often available in campus cafés or nearby coffee shops.

Average Pay: $36,440/year plus about $20/day in tips.

11. Dining Room Server – Average Salary: $37,716

Servers take orders, deliver meals, and ensure guests have a positive dining experience in campus dining halls or restaurants.

Average Pay: $16.18/hour or $37,716/year.

10. Teaching Assistant – Average Salary: $38,764

Teaching Assistants (TAs) support faculty by supervising classes, grading, and sometimes teaching under supervision. Common in graduate programs and senior-level undergraduate courses.

Average Pay: $208/day or $38,764/year.

9. Call Center Representative – Average Salary: $39,394

Call center reps answer inquiries, promote services, and update records, either on campus or remotely.

Average Pay: $18.36/hour or $39,394/year.

8. Food Runner – Average Salary: $43,190

Food runners deliver orders from the kitchen to customers, often in restaurants or cafés near campus.

Average Pay: $43,190/year plus about $60/day in tips.

7. Peer Mentor – Average Salary: $45,250

Peer mentors support fellow students with academic, social, and emotional adjustments, fostering leadership and community engagement.

Average Pay: $19.40/hour or $45,250/year.

6. Research Assistant – Average Salary: $46,895

Research assistants help with data collection, literature reviews, and project execution under faculty supervision.

Average Pay: $19.93/hour or $46,895/year.

5. Department Assistant – Average Salary: $47,574

Department assistants manage administrative tasks such as scheduling, event coordination, and student support within academic departments.

Average Pay: $20.27/hour or $47,574/year.

4. Receptionist – Average Salary: $53,048

Receptionists handle calls, greet visitors, and maintain office records, often working in student affairs or academic offices.

Average Pay: $17.47/hour or $53,048/year.

3. Tutor – Average Salary: $56,281

Tutors provide academic support in specific subjects, helping with coursework, study strategies, and exam prep.

Average Pay: $25.99/hour or $56,281/year.

2. Sales Associate – Average Salary: $59,437

Sales associates assist customers, process purchases, and manage inventory, often in campus stores or local retail outlets.

Average Pay: $14.94/hour or $59,437/year.

1. Student Ambassador – Average Salary: $71,701

Student ambassadors represent their institutions at tours, open houses, and outreach events.

Average Pay: $15.65/hour or $71,701/year.