45 Malian soldiers, including top generals, detained over alleged coup plot

Mali’s military authorities have detained at least 45 soldiers, among them two senior generals, over allegations of plotting to “destabilise the institutions” of the Sahel nation. The arrests, which took place over the weekend, mark one of the most significant internal security crackdowns since the junta came to power.

Among those taken into custody is General Abass Dembele, a former governor of the central Mopti region who enjoys considerable support within the armed forces. According to a source close to the general, soldiers apprehended him early Sunday morning on the outskirts of Bamako without providing any explanation for the arrest.

Also detained was Nema Sagara, a brigadier general in the air force and one of the few high-ranking women in Mali’s military.

“All are soldiers. Their objective was to overthrow the junta,” an MP stated.

The Rise of Mali’s Military Junta

After nearly a decade of political stability, Mali plunged into turmoil in August 2020 when soldiers stormed the capital, Bamako, and ousted then-President Aboubakar Keita. The coup followed weeks of mass protests accusing Keita of failing to quell a violent Islamist insurgency in the country’s north. The new junta promised swift action against the militants.

However, deep divisions within the transitional government triggered a second coup in May 2021, which brought Colonel Assimi Goïta to the presidency—a position he has held ever since.

Escalating Violence and Political Repression

Following the 2020 takeover, the junta pledged to hold democratic elections within 18 months. Those plans have since been delayed repeatedly, with the most recent postponement pushing the vote to 2027.

Meanwhile, jihadist violence has surged. Data from the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED) shows that Islamist groups killed a record 7,620 people in the Sahel during the first half of 2024. On June 1, fighters from Jama’a Nusrat ul-Islam wa al-Muslimin (JNIM) killed more than 30 soldiers in an attack on a military base in Boulkessi, central Mali.

In response to the worsening security situation, the junta has intensified its crackdown on political opposition. In May, President Goïta dissolved all political parties and civil organisations—a move that triggered widespread protests across the country.