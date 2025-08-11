Nigeria’s Para-Powerlifters Set to Compete in Chile World Cup

Nigeria’s para-powerlifting team is on the verge of another historic outing, and this time, the stage is Santiago, Chile. Scheduled for August 11–18, 2025, the Para-Powerlifting World Cup will host the world’s best strength athletes, and Nigeria’s champions are ready to make the nation proud.

The team includes some of the most decorated names in the sport, notably Oluwafemiayo Folashade, the current world record holder and a multiple-time gold medalist. Alongside her will be a squad of seasoned lifters who have consistently placed Nigeria among the top nations in global para-powerlifting events.

Nigeria’s para-powerlifting team has long been a force to reckon with. In previous championships, they have dominated in several weight categories, consistently bringing home medals and breaking records. Their success is not only a testament to their physical strength but also their mental resilience—qualities that inspire millions back home.

This year’s World Cup is especially significant because it serves as both a qualifying event for future global competitions and a key opportunity to reinforce Nigeria’s dominance on the international stage.

Preparation for the competition has been intense. According to the Nigerian Para-Powerlifting Federation (NPPF), athletes have been training under strict regimens, with a focus on both physical conditioning and mental readiness.

The Ministry of Sports has pledged full support, providing funding, logistics, and travel arrangements. “We believe in these athletes and their ability to showcase Nigeria’s excellence,” a ministry spokesperson stated during a press briefing.

Para-powerlifting isn’t just about sports—it’s about representation. Nigerian athletes have consistently shown that physical disabilities are not limitations but platforms for excellence. Each victory raises awareness, breaks stereotypes, and inspires a new generation to pursue both sports and personal goals.

Moreover, international sporting events like the World Cup are opportunities for soft diplomacy, allowing nations to connect beyond politics and economics. Every medal won becomes a national symbol of pride.

The World Cup will feature athletes from over 30 countries, including traditional powerhouses like China, Iran, and Ukraine. The stakes are high, and competition will be fierce. However, analysts believe Nigeria’s strong track record gives the team a real chance at sweeping multiple categories.

Fans at home are already buzzing with excitement. Social media is flooded with messages of support, countdown posts, and calls for nationwide viewership when the games begin.

Whether Nigeria brings home one medal or many, participation in Chile reinforces the nation’s position as a global leader in para-powerlifting. For the athletes, it’s another chance to show that determination, discipline, and passion can overcome any obstacle.

As the countdown continues, one thing is certain: Team Nigeria is ready to lift not just weights, but the spirit of an entire nation.