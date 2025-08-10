Cybercrime gang from Nigeria busted in Kuwait for alleged attacks on telecom towers, banks

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior has announced the arrest of members of an international cybercrime gang from Nigeria, reported to be involved in attacks on telecom towers and banks across Kuwait.

According to a statement from the General Directorate of Security Relations and Media in Kuwait, issued on August 10, 2025, the case began after a report from the Communication and Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA) about cyberattacks. “Security teams quickly launched investigations and traced the attacks to advanced electronic devices used by the cybercrime gang to hack networks and send fraudulent messages impersonating banks to steal account data and funds.

Authorities located suspicious signals originating from a vehicle in Salmiya, and when officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver tried to flee, colliding with several cars, but was successfully arrested. Searches of the vehicle uncovered electronic equipment and technical tools linked to the crimes, and the suspect confessed to involvement in hacking telecom networks and sending fraudulent messages. Further investigations led to the arrest of a second suspect and the seizure of additional devices used for data analysis.”

According to the Kuwaiti News Agency, the suspects and the confiscated materials were referred to the relevant authorities for legal action. The Ministry emphasized that these efforts reflect its ongoing commitment to strengthening cybersecurity and combating electronic fraud targeting residents and citizens. USAfricaonline.com notes that the Nigerian mission in the region has yet to issue comments on the matter.