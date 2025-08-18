Jonathan hails Babangida as one of Nigeria’s most committed leaders

Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has paid glowing tribute to Nigeria’s former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (rtd), describing him as one of the nation’s most dedicated and exemplary leaders.

Jonathan made these remarks in Minna, Niger State, during a courtesy visit to Babangida’s residence to mark his 84th birthday celebration.

Speaking to journalists after the visit, Jonathan said: “Since Nigeria’s independence, the country has produced a number of leaders, but General Babangida stands out as a committed leader who wants the best for the nation.”

He commended Babangida’s leadership style, emphasizing that his years in office reflected a strong dedication to Nigeria’s unity and progress.

“He did his best as a military head of state, and that is why his house has become like a Mecca – where people from all walks of life come to visit him regularly,” Jonathan added.

The former president further described Babangida as a true statesman who fostered inclusiveness by accommodating Nigerians from every region and background.

“He takes Nigeria as his own and treats everyone equally. That’s why he is widely respected across the country,” he said.

Jonathan also expressed hope that Nigerians, especially the younger generation, would continue to learn from Babangida’s wealth of experience and draw inspiration from his mentorship in service to the nation.

Earlier in the day, special prayers were held at Babangida’s Uphill residence in Minna to commemorate the occasion.

General Ibrahim Babangida, who ruled Nigeria between 1985 and 1993, remains one of the most influential figures in the country’s political landscape.